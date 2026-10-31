Zaccharie Risacher Praised by Mavericks Teammate Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher was praised by his new teammate Kyrie Irving following a strong start to his season.

Risacher, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, fell out of favor with the Hawks and was traded to the Mavericks this summer.

So far, it’s proven to be a good fit for both the player and the team, as Risacher is averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while coming off the bench in five of his six appearances for his new team.

Kyrie Irving Praises Zaccharie Risacher

Risacher’s strong showing so far has not been lost on his veteran teammate Irving, who sang his praises in an interview with Dallas Sports Journal.

“I think the practices that we’ve had, preseason that we had, I can’t necessarily use the word surprised like everyone else. In terms of his effort and what he’s been able to do, he’s right on track in terms of being a young player in this league and establishing himself and really proving himself. It’s tough being a number one pick and having the franchise pressure on you and then now being in a new environment and having to develop or accept a new role. And I think he’s done it fabulously,” Irving said.

“And when you’re around other talented players and high-level players, you’re gonna have to adjust and you’re gonna have to adapt. He started in the starting lineup in preseason, and he’s adjusted to coming off the bench, first guy off the bench at times, which helps us. So I think the selfless approach that he’s taken has been very mature of him. But we’re gonna need him to do other things continuously down the stretch, and depending on health, God willing we all stay healthy, but if we don’t, then there’s gonna be times where he’s gonna be in the starting lineup and he’s gonna be asked to do more. I think he’ll be able to step up to the plate.

“But right now in his role, he’s superstar in it, just being able to get the stocks, be able to push in transition. He’s the fastest player on the court in every single game. It’s beautiful to watch somebody like that, just going up and down the court and beating bigs, beating wings. And it helps us a lot when we’re trying to make a push, and those little plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet is a way he’s become great at.”

Mavericks Surprising Early

It’s only been six games, but the Mavericks have been one of the early surprises of the NBA this season, as the team is 4-2 and is looking like it could make a playoff run in the Western Conference.

Cooper Flagg’s emergence as a legit NBA superstar has been huge for Dallas, as has Irving’s return to the court. But Risacher has also been incredible in his role as new Mavericks head coach Dusty May has everyone on his roster playing hard right now.