The Detroit Pistons took the court at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday morning to prepare for their battle against the New York Knicks.

Heading into the game, the undefeated Pistons have some key names on the injury report listed as questionable.

The Knicks could take on the Pistons without having to face Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Joe.

However, reports from the Pistons shootaround suggest that players are trending in the right direction for Detroit ahead of the matchup.

Knicks Get Key Injury Update From Pistons Before Tuesday’s Game

The Pistons recently played without Ausar Thompson. When Detroit paid a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers, Thompson got the night off due to a right ankle sprain.

He is considered to be questionable against the Knicks, but being present at shootaround suggests he has a shot at returning to the court and playing.

Isaiah Joe is another. The veteran sharpshooter took a hard fall against the Sixers on Sunday night and left the game. The Pistons have him listed as questionable due to a right hip contusion. He was present at shootaround, giving Detroit a positive signal regarding his chances of playing.

Outside of Thompson and Joe, the Pistons will be without their starting center, Jalen Duren. As the big man deals with a right hamstring strain, Duren is expected to miss extended time for the Pistons. He is already out against New York.

Knicks Searching For Win One

The championship hangover is in effect.

The New York Knicks have yet to win a game through the first week of action. Going into Wednesday’s game, the Knicks are 0-3, while the Pistons are 3-0.

Detroit is in a tough spot being shorthanded, but they have a good shot at getting some of their key wings back in action. The matchup won’t be easy for the struggling Knicks, who may be at home but haven’t had success against Detroit since November 2024.