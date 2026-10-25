Detroit Pistons Make Jalen Duren Announcement Before 76ers Game

The Detroit Pistons will be without one of their most important players when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, October 25.

Detroit officially ruled out starting center Jalen Duren on Saturday, listing the 22-year-old with a right hamstring strain. The announcement comes after Duren exited Friday’s 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat and did not return.

It is an early setback for a Pistons team that has opened the 2026-27 NBA season with consecutive victories, and for a player who recently signed a $200 million contract to remain in Detroit.

Is Jalen Duren Playing Tonight Against the 76ers?

No. Jalen Duren will not play when the Pistons visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

The NBA’s official injury report lists Duren as out with a right hamstring strain, confirming that the Pistons will be without their starting center for the first time this season.

Duren suffered the injury during Friday’s victory over Miami, leaving the game in the second quarter after playing just over 10 minutes. He finished with four points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Detroit initially identified the issue as a thigh injury before Saturday’s report provided the more specific hamstring diagnosis.

The Pistons also listed Ausar Thompson as questionable with a right ankle sprain, creating another potential complication for their rotation.

How Long Is Jalen Duren Out With His Hamstring Injury?

The Pistons have not announced a timetable for Duren’s return as of Saturday, October 24.

Although the NBA injury report confirms that Duren suffered a right hamstring strain, it does not specify the severity of the injury or indicate how many additional games he might miss.

Hamstring strains can require different recovery periods depending on their severity, making it premature to project a specific return date without further medical information from the team.

For now, Duren is officially sidelined for Sunday’s matchup against Philadelphia. His availability beyond that game has not been determined publicly.

Additional updates from head coach J.B. Bickerstaff or subsequent NBA injury reports should provide a clearer picture of when Detroit expects its starting center back on the floor.

Paul Reed Could Replace Jalen Duren in Pistons Starting Lineup

Detroit already received an encouraging look at its options without Duren during Friday’s win over Miami.

Backup center Paul Reed delivered 19 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes, shooting 8-of-11 from the field as the Pistons improved to 2-0.

Reed is a logical candidate to enter the starting lineup Sunday, particularly given his familiarity with Philadelphia, where he previously played.

Detroit also has Tolu Smith available to provide frontcourt depth, while John Collins offers Bickerstaff another option in smaller lineups.

That flexibility should help the Pistons navigate Duren’s absence, although replacing his presence around the basket is no small assignment.

Jalen Duren Injury Comes After $200 Million Pistons Contract

Duren entered the 2026-27 season coming off the most productive campaign of his NBA career.

He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the 2025-26 regular season, earning his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors as Detroit finished with a 60-22 record.

After lengthy contract negotiations, Duren agreed to a five-year, $200 million extension in early October, securing his place as a cornerstone of Detroit’s future.

Through two appearances this season, Duren is averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Those numbers have been affected by his abbreviated outing against Miami.

He opened the season with 22 points and nine rebounds in Detroit’s 121-113 victory over the Boston Celtics on October 20.

The Pistons have already shown they can win without a full game from Duren. Sunday’s contest in Philadelphia will provide their first test of how effectively they can operate without him from the opening tip.