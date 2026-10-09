Pistons Urged to Pursue Trade for Mavs’ 9-Time All-Star

The Detroit Pistons built their core over the offseason. Detroit locked down Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren with long-term deals to continue their quest for improvement.

Despite these moves, Detroit could keep upgrading after a disappointing 2026 playoff run that ended in a second-round exit, even though they finished as the No. 1 seed in the East.

One name building momentum: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

“If Detroit has the stomach to go after it this year, they could go after someone like Kyrie Irving in Dallas,” says ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. “Several staffers are fond of Irving’s game, shot creation, and malleability next to ball-dominant stars like (LeBron) James and Luka Doncic.”

Kyrie Irving is Already Familiar With Playing Alongside a Star Guard

Adding a veteran guard like the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving may work better than some might think alongside Cade Cunningham.

Irving, 34, has already played in a familiar position. In Luka Doncic’s final few years with the Mavericks, Irving was his right-hand man. The pair helped advance the Mavericks to an NBA Finals bid in 2024.

During the 2023-24 season, Irving and Doncic carried most of Dallas’s offensive load. Doncic was the top priority, averaging 33.9 points per game. Irving was among the NBA’s best second options, averaging 25.6 points per game.

If the Pistons added Irving to an already exciting roster, something similar could happen alongside Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham led Detroit in points per game last season (23.9) and helped lead the franchise to over 60 regular-season wins. But Detroit lacked another player who could score 20-plus a game nightly. Jalen Duren was the next-highest scorer (19.5 points per game).

The Pistons already have a winning culture, which could interest Kyrie Irving. The 34-year-old Irving may be a different type of player, returning after missing part of 2024-25 and all of 2025-26 while recovering from a torn ACL.

Pistons Would Have to Shed Salary to Avoid Second Apron in Kyrie Irving Deal

The Pistons would have to work out the financial side of a deal involving Kyrie Irving. After signing Jalen Duren to a $200 million contract and adding John Collins via trade, Detroit has $27.18 million in second apron space, according to Spotrac.

Not only would the front office have to agree to go all in on another superstar and risk the second apron’s roster flexibility, but Detroit would also have to shed cash to land Irving.

The Dallas Mavericks guard is set to earn $39.49 million in 2026-27. Rather than sending Dallas draft capital in a trade, it would also have to include players.

If the Detroit Pistons’ front office is as interested in Kyrie Irving as reports say, a deal like this is possible.