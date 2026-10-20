Detroit Pistons Announce Starting Lineup for NBA Opener vs. Boston Celtics

The Detroit Pistons have officially revealed their starting lineup for the 2026-27 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics, confirming the first major look at their revamped roster.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson will lead Detroit’s starting five on Tuesday, October 20, at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll be joined by Duncan Robinson and offseason acquisition John Collins.

The Pistons officially announced the lineup shortly before tip.

For the Pistons, the announcement confirms that Collins will immediately step into the starting power forward role previously occupied by Tobias Harris.

Detroit Pistons Confirm Starting Five Against Boston Celtics

Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will open the season with the following lineup:

Point guard: Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham Shooting guard: Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson Small forward: Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson Power forward: John Collins

John Collins Center: Jalen Duren

The Boston Celtics starting lineup consisted of

There are no major surprises, but the announcement solidifies Detroit’s approach following an offseason that brought some notable changes to a 60-win team.

Collins arrived from the Los Angeles Clippers in a sign-and-trade, giving Detroit an experienced frontcourt scorer capable of stretching defenses. Meanwhile, Robinson provides another perimeter shooting threat alongside Cunningham, who earned All-NBA First Team honors last season.

Detroit also acquired sharpshooter Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder, although he’ll begin Tuesday’s game on the bench.

The Pistons finished 60-22 last season, securing the Eastern Conference’s top seed before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

That disappointing postseason exit raised questions about whether Detroit had enough offensive versatility to make a deeper run. Tuesday’s starting lineup offers an early look at how Bickerstaff intends to address those concerns.

What Happened to Tobias Harris? John Collins Gets Immediate Opportunity Alongside Cade Cunningham

Collins’ arrival gives Cunningham a different offensive option at power forward.

While Harris provided veteran experience and scoring, Collins brings a combination of athletic finishing, rebounding and outside shooting that should complement Cunningham’s playmaking.

His ability to operate away from the basket is particularly significant for a team built around Cunningham and Duren’s effectiveness in the pick-and-roll.

If Collins can consistently draw opposing defenders toward the perimeter, Cunningham should have more room to attack the paint and create opportunities for Duren.

That spacing also matters for Thompson, whose defense and athleticism remain major strengths even as his offensive game continues to develop.

Duren enters the season with a new long-term contract after an extended negotiation process. The big man also earned All-NBA Third Team recognition last season, establishing himself as one of the franchise’s most important pieces.

With Collins now joining that core, the Pistons are attempting to improve an already successful formula without sacrificing the defensive identity that helped them win 60 games.

Boston Celtics Reveal Starting Lineup Featuring Jayson Tatum, Paul George

Detroit’s opening assignment will provide an immediate test against another Eastern Conference contender.

According to Grande, Boston will start Derrick White, Jordan Walsh, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Mitchell Robinson.

The Celtics underwent significant offseason changes themselves, most notably trading Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers and bringing in George.

Boston also added Mitchell Robinson, creating a new frontcourt combination alongside Tatum.

The Celtics finished last season with a 56-26 record, second only to Detroit in the Eastern Conference. However, neither team advanced to the conference finals.

Detroit won three of its four regular-season meetings with Boston last season, although the Celtics now present a different challenge.

One particularly intriguing matchup will be Thompson’s defensive assignment against Boston’s star-studded wing rotation, while Collins and Duren will need to contend with a Celtics frontcourt featuring Tatum and Mitchell Robinson.

Detroit will be without veteran forward Taurean Prince, who was ruled out for personal reasons. He was not expected to start, but his absence temporarily reduces Bickerstaff’s frontcourt depth.

The Pistons and Celtics tip off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, with national television coverage on NBC and streaming available through Peacock.