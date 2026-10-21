Draymond Green Gives Negative Update On Warriors Future

The Golden State Warriors will have to make a big decision regarding Draymond Green’s future soon. Green signed a one-year extension for this season after waiting out NBA free agency. The timeline saw Green allowing the Warriors to shop for other stars before signing him in case they didn’t to pay him less for the salary cap. Despite getting a great salary this season, Green’s future beyond that is in doubt.

An interview with CNBC saw Draymond pessimistic and saying he doesn’t have the certainty that Stephen Curry does:

“I would love to retire a Golden State Warrior. However, I’m also not Steph Curry, right? So I don’t have every luxury that Steph Curry has, and that’s okay,” Green said. “It’s such a rare thing to be on one team your entire career. And if I can accomplish that feat, I would love to.”

The positive takeaway is that Green does not want to leave the Warriors and dreams of retiring with one team. However, Draymond also made it clear that he knows it won’t be simple and easy like how the process is for Curry. Both Green and Jimmy Butler will be free agents next summer to free up a lot of cap space for Golden State to make more moves.

Chances Of Draymond Green Leaving Warriors

Free agency is the elephant in the room since Golden State is unlikely to pay Draymond another big contract. Reports have indicated that Butler and Green will be willing to take noteworthy pay cuts to help the Warriors add another star.

However, a trade could come sooner since today’s landscape sees players traded before entering free agency. Anthony Davis has been the biggest names linked to Golden State and could be traded for Draymond or Butler to make the salaries match.

Any noteworthy trade this season will likely see some combination of Green, Butler, and Kristaps Porzingis getting moved. Even if Draymond survives the season, he will have to take a team friendly deal to remain a Warrior. Other contending teams could offer more money if they view the impressive defensive veteran as the missing piece for a title run.

Stephen Curry Could Influence Draymond Green’s Future

The close relationship between Curry and Green have seen them as the foundation pieces of the top NBA franchise. Golden State improved from a laughingstock to a powerhouse by having the trio of Draymond, Steph, and Klay Thompson leading them to four NBA Championships.

Things have changed since then with Thompson leaving upon realizing the team was not going to pay his market value when he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. However, Green being willing to accept a smaller contract would be a huge reason for the Warriors to retain him.

Curry also has strong influence as the greatest player in franchise history. Golden State will re-sign Draymond at an affordable price if Curry flexes his muscles and says he wants his longtime enforcer to stay. Green retiring in Golden State would be the ideal scenario for both parties and more importantly for the diehard Warriors fans to follow his entire run.