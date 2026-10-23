Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report for Memphis Grizzlies Game on Oct. 23

After a rough defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are back in action for their home opener.

The Warriors are set to welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to the Chase Center on Friday following their 127-105 loss.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies earned a shockingly dominant 123-103 win over the Utah Jazz. It has been dubbed the Ty Jerome game, as the Grizzlies guard scored 45 points to set the franchise record for most points in a season opener.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have five players on their injury report for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry is off the injury report after dealing with a minor ankle injury in last Sunday’s open practice. He was cleared to play on Wednesday, scoring 23 points in 21 minutes.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are listed as out. They are still recovering from their respective knee injuries, with Butler likely returning midway through the season.

Kristaps Porzingis is also out, though the Warriors are calling his issues “Not With Team.” Porzingis is reportedly dealing with symptoms of his POTS diagnosis, but it seems like he’s on a leave of absence as he contemplates his future.

Charles Bassey and Brandin Podziemski, who both missed the season opener, are listed as questionable.

Bassey is dealing with tendinopathy in his right knee and is considered day-to-day. He is set for big minutes if he gets cleared to play tonight.

On the other hand, Podziemski has lower back soreness. He played all 82 games last season, so him missing the first game of this season came as a surprise.

If Podziemski isn’t cleared to play, De’Anthony Melton is expected to start at shooting guard.

Stephen Curry on Kristaps Porzingis Absence

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ loss to the Lakers, Stephen Curry was asked about the continued absence of Kristaps Porzingis.

Curry described the importance of having a player like Porzingis on the court before showing sympathy for whatever his teammate is enduring at the moment.

“It’s a hard one, for all reasons,” Curry said via Ryan Greenberg of NBC Sports Bay Area. “For him personally, first and foremost, but us as a team knowing you have an idea of who you are coming into a season.”

“It’s hard to talk about it without even the humanity of it in mind, but it is a tough one to figure out for now, [and] for the future,” the four-time NBA champ added. “You had a good look of what we were supposed to be as a team. We have to overcome that, obviously. We would love to have him here.”

In Porzingis’ absence, coach Steve Kerr has no other choice but to use undersized centers Draymond Green and Al Horford, as well as rookie Graham Ike, against the Lakers.