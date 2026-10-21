Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals Porzingis Concern, Faces Graham Ike Dilemma vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to open their season without Kristaps Porzingis. For Steve Kerr, figuring out how to replace the 7-foot-2 center is only part of the challenge.

Kerr acknowledged that his primary concern remains Porzingis’ well-being as the former All-Star continues dealing with an undisclosed health issue that has kept him away from basketball activities.

The Warriors coach said he recently spoke with Porzingis and has maintained contact through text messages. But with Golden State facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Kerr also has an immediate problem to solve: who will play center when Draymond Green and Al Horford need rest?

The uncertainty could create an unexpected opportunity for rookie Graham Ike, who signed a two-way contract with Golden State.

Steve Kerr Puts Kristaps Porzingis’ Well-Being First

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s season opener, Kerr said he had spoken with Porzingis a couple of days earlier and exchanged text messages with him over the past several weeks.

Beyond his personal concern for Porzingis, Kerr explained, his attention during practice must remain on the players available to compete.

“My concern for him … and his own well-being,” Kerr said during his media availability.

Kerr stressed that preparing the Warriors for the Lakers requires a different set of considerations from supporting Porzingis through his health difficulties.

The 31-year-old center has been ruled out indefinitely and did not accompany Golden State on its opening road trip.

Porzingis recently addressed his condition publicly, saying he was improving while continuing to work with medical professionals.

The Warriors have not announced a timetable for his return.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million extension during the offseason after arriving from Atlanta in February.

Golden State had hoped his size, shooting and rim protection would give Kerr a different offensive dimension. Instead, the team enters another season waiting for answers about his availability.

Graham Ike Emerges as Golden State Faces Center Rotation Dilemma

Kerr’s comments also revealed how complicated the absence has made Golden State’s frontcourt planning.

“How are we going to play? How are we going to start? Who’s going to back up the fives?” Kerr asked.

He then raised the possibility of turning to Ike, the former Gonzaga standout who secured one of the Warriors’ three two-way roster spots.

“If Al doesn’t play, you know, does Graham play?” Kerr said.

Horford is expected to have his workload managed this season, while Charles Bassey enters Wednesday’s opener listed as questionable with right patellar tendinopathy.

That leaves Golden State with limited conventional center options.

Green can anchor smaller lineups, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg provides additional size and versatility. But relying heavily on either player against traditional centers could create difficult defensive matchups.

Ike, a 6-foot-10, 257-pound rookie, offers a more physical presence in the paint.

Under NBA two-way contract rules, Ike is eligible to be on Golden State’s active roster for up to 50 regular-season games, giving Kerr some flexibility to use him while also requiring the Warriors to manage those opportunities over the course of the season.

The 50-game limit applies to games in which Ike is active, not simply the number of games he plays.

That could become particularly relevant if Porzingis remains unavailable for an extended period or Horford requires additional rest.

Relying on an inexperienced center against a Lakers team featuring Walker Kessler would nevertheless present a considerable challenge.

Ike’s possible involvement remains a consideration rather than an announced lineup decision.

For Kerr, that uncertainty is part of preparing a team dealing with multiple absences.

The Warriors need to determine how to cover their center minutes against Los Angeles without exhausting their available options.

But when it comes to Porzingis, Kerr’s priority extends beyond basketball.

“Our first order of business is to support Kristaps and help him through this,” Kerr said.