Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report for Lakers Rematch (Oct. 30)

The 2026 NBA Cup begins on October 30, and one of the games is the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers as part of West Group C.

It’s a rematch of the season opener, with the Warriors hosting the Lakers at the Chase Center. The Warriors are also out for revenge after suffering an embarrassing 127-105 defeat at Crypto.com Arena.

After losing their first three games of the season, the Warriors have won back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Lakers

According to their official injury report, four players are nursing injuries for the Golden State Warriors heading into their NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis are listed as out, while Gui Santos is tagged as doubtful.

Butler and Moody are still recovering from their knee injuries, but both players are expected to return later this season.

Porzingis, on the other hand, is assumed not to be dealing with an injury despite reportedly having POTS-related symptoms. His injury designation is “Not With Team.”

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors are pessimistic about Porzingis’ chances of ever playing for Golden State again.

“Team sources continue to express an extreme level of pessimism that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again,” Slater wrote. “But he could end up helping the organization in another way, because his contract, which is only guaranteed for $3 million next season, could still prove to be valuable in executing a trade.”

As for Santos, he is dealing with left knee tendinitis that kept him out against the Timberwolves last Wednesday. He is expected to be downgraded to out unless he feels much better before tip-off.

Yaxel Lendeborg Not on Injury Report

Before Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Yaxel Lendeborg was listed as questionable because of left foot soreness and inflammation. Lendeborg was cleared to play and helped the Golden State Warriors earn a 119-114 win.

The rookie finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. He told reporters after the game that his foot felt sore, but he expected it to improve with a day off.

“It does not feel good right now, but I think I’ll be good tomorrow,” Lendeborg said. “I need a good day off. Rest as much as possible, get as much treatment as possible, and I think I should be fine.”

Lendeborg is also looking forward to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically his matchup with Luka Doncic.