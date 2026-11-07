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Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. Orlando Magic (Nov. 7)

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Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors, Warriors Injury Report
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Saturday to continue their current six-game homestand, welcoming the Orlando Magic to the Chase Center.

The Warriors are on a six-game winning streak and are fresh off a 120-100 win over the Miami Heat.

On the other hand, the Magic have lost three in a row heading into Saturday’s matchup. They started their four-game road trip with a 117-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Magic

Jimmy Butler
GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

According to the Golden State Warriors official injury report, three players are out and three players are questionable against the Orlando Magic.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis remain sidelined as they deal with their respective injuries and illness.

Butler and Moody are on track to return later this season, while Porzingis’ time with the Warriors could be coming to an end once a resolution to their issue is found.

Draymond Green
GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96.

Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Gui Santos are all listed as questionable. They could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Green is dealing with right elbow soreness and inflammation, which is a new injury. Payton has right calf tightness and soreness, while Santos is still dealing with left knee tendinitis.

If Green can’t play, Charles Bassey likely steps in and provides another spark for Golden State.

As for Payton and Santos, Will Richard played well in the Warriors’ win against the Heat.

Kristaps Porzingis Provides Update on His Status

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court late in the fourth quarter of a 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

In a statement on his official X account, Kristaps Porzingis shared an update on his current status and issue with the Golden State Warriors.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porziņgis wrote. “I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

“In this situation, I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense,” he continued. “I’m thankful to my family and close ones for always being there. Much appreciation to all of you for the support. Onwards and upwards. ”

Draymond Green reacted to Porzingis’ statement and confirmed that the Warriors are moving on from him.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. Orlando Magic (Nov. 7)

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