Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report for Phoenix Suns Game on Nov. 2

The Golden State Warriors continue their six-game homestand on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors won the first two games of their homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. They will also look to extend their winning streak to five games after starting the season 0-3.

The Warriors are also playing the second game of a back-to-back, which is their second set of the season already. They played against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Suns on consecutive nights in Week 1 of the season.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns (Nov. 2)

The Golden State Warriors have six players listed on their injury report against the Phoenix Suns. They have ruled out five players already, while one player is listed as questionable.

Here is the Warriors’ full injury report:

Jimmy Butler | Out | Right Knee Surgery

Moses Moody | Out | Left Knee Surgery

Kristaps Porzingis | Out | Not With Team

Al Horford | Out | Bilateral Low Back Injury Management

Brandon Williams | Questionable | Left Quadriceps Contusion

Gui Santos | Out | Left Knee Tendinitis

Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who missed Sunday’s win over the Clippers, are both cleared to return.

Warriors Injury Report Explained

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still recovering from their respective knee surgeries from last season. They are both expected to play later this season, with Butler likely returning first in January.

Kristaps Porzingis appears to not be injured or dealing with illness. He is not with the team after what happened before the start of training camp. He was reportedly showing symptoms of POTS, but it seems like his time in Golden State could be over.

Al Horford‘s injury isn’t serious since the Warriors are just giving him rest after playing on Monday. The team has to manage his minutes since he’s the second oldest player in the NBA this season.

Brandon Williams is new to the injury report. He played well off the bench against the Clippers. He had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists and was all smiles in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

As for Gui Santos, he has been dealing with left knee tendinitis throughout the first two weeks of the season. Santos was ruled out of the second half against the Clippers after experiencing discomfort in his left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr first confirmed Santos’ status in his postgame media availability on Sunday. Kerr told reporters that they want the young forward fully healthy before clearing him back to return.