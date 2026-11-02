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Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report for Phoenix Suns Game on Nov. 2

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Draymond Green and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game.

The Golden State Warriors continue their six-game homestand on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors won the first two games of their homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. They will also look to extend their winning streak to five games after starting the season 0-3.

The Warriors are also playing the second game of a back-to-back, which is their second set of the season already. They played against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Suns on consecutive nights in Week 1 of the season.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns (Nov. 2)

Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts at the end of the game with Draymond Green #23 during a 119-109 Warriors win in the season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Golden State Warriors have six players listed on their injury report against the Phoenix Suns. They have ruled out five players already, while one player is listed as questionable.

Here is the Warriors’ full injury report:

  • Jimmy Butler | Out | Right Knee Surgery
  • Moses Moody | Out | Left Knee Surgery
  • Kristaps Porzingis | Out | Not With Team
  • Al Horford | Out | Bilateral Low Back Injury Management
  • Brandon Williams | Questionable | Left Quadriceps Contusion
  • Gui Santos | Out | Left Knee Tendinitis

Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who missed Sunday’s win over the Clippers, are both cleared to return.

Warriors Injury Report Explained

Al Horford, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyAl Horford #20 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still recovering from their respective knee surgeries from last season. They are both expected to play later this season, with Butler likely returning first in January.

Kristaps Porzingis appears to not be injured or dealing with illness. He is not with the team after what happened before the start of training camp. He was reportedly showing symptoms of POTS, but it seems like his time in Golden State could be over.

Al Horford‘s injury isn’t serious since the Warriors are just giving him rest after playing on Monday. The team has to manage his minutes since he’s the second oldest player in the NBA this season.

Brandon Williams
GettyBrandon Williams #12 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Brandon Williams is new to the injury report. He played well off the bench against the Clippers. He had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists and was all smiles in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

As for Gui Santos, he has been dealing with left knee tendinitis throughout the first two weeks of the season. Santos was ruled out of the second half against the Clippers after experiencing discomfort in his left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr first confirmed Santos’ status in his postgame media availability on Sunday. Kerr told reporters that they want the young forward fully healthy before clearing him back to return.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report for Phoenix Suns Game on Nov. 2

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