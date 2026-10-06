Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Makes Huge Stephen Curry Admission

Jimmy Butler has shared the court with plenty of stars. At Golden State Warriors media day, he made clear none of them top the one he has now.

Butler Puts Curry at the Top

Speaking with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, Butler reflected on his 16th NBA season and where his career has landed. “I’m super blessed to be able to play for some amazing organizations with some Hall of Fame players,” Butler said. “And I can say I am probably with the greatest player that I’ve ever played with right now on this team for the greatest organization.” He added, “16 years in and to end up over here with the Warriors, couldn’t ask for a better story.”

Butler was talking about Stephen Curry. He also gave a quick health update. “My knee aches a little bit, but outside of that, I feel amazing,” Butler said. He is still working back from the torn ACL that ended his last season early.

Who Butler Has Played With Before the Warriors

Curry is the easy answer given Butler’s resume, but it still says something about how highly he rates him. The Chicago Bulls drafted Butler 30th overall in 2011. He played with Derrick Rose in Chicago for six seasons. He later teamed up with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. The forward spent six seasons next to Bam Adebayo with the Miami Heat and reached two NBA Finals.

Even with that group in his past, Butler didn’t hesitate to put Curry at the top. It’s the answer most would expect, and it shows how highly he rates his current teammate.

Butler’s Fit With the Warriors

Butler joined Golden State via trade during the 2024-25 season. When healthy, he has been one of the team’s most reliable two-way players. He forms an experienced core with Curry and Draymond Green.

For now, his focus is rehab. The Warriors are hoping to have him back in early 2027, and Butler has promised a strong return. Wherever his career goes from here, he says this chapter is the best one yet.