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Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Makes Huge Stephen Curry Admission

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Jimmy Butler ACL injury update and return date, Golden State Warriors
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 06: Jimmy Butler III #10 talks with Seth Curry #31 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on December 06, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler has shared the court with plenty of stars. At Golden State Warriors media day, he made clear none of them top the one he has now.

Butler Puts Curry at the Top

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry and Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, Butler reflected on his 16th NBA season and where his career has landed. “I’m super blessed to be able to play for some amazing organizations with some Hall of Fame players,” Butler said. “And I can say I am probably with the greatest player that I’ve ever played with right now on this team for the greatest organization.” He added, “16 years in and to end up over here with the Warriors, couldn’t ask for a better story.”

Butler was talking about Stephen Curry. He also gave a quick health update. “My knee aches a little bit, but outside of that, I feel amazing,” Butler said. He is still working back from the torn ACL that ended his last season early.

Who Butler Has Played With Before the Warriors

Curry is the easy answer given Butler’s resume, but it still says something about how highly he rates him. The Chicago Bulls drafted Butler 30th overall in 2011. He played with Derrick Rose in Chicago for six seasons. He later teamed up with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. The forward spent six seasons next to Bam Adebayo with the Miami Heat and reached two NBA Finals.

Even with that group in his past, Butler didn’t hesitate to put Curry at the top. It’s the answer most would expect, and it shows how highly he rates his current teammate.

Butler’s Fit With the Warriors

Butler joined Golden State via trade during the 2024-25 season. When healthy, he has been one of the team’s most reliable two-way players. He forms an experienced core with Curry and Draymond Green.

For now, his focus is rehab. The Warriors are hoping to have him back in early 2027, and Butler has promised a strong return. Wherever his career goes from here, he says this chapter is the best one yet.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Makes Huge Stephen Curry Admission

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