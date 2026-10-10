Golden State Warriors Owner Makes Candid Stephen Curry Statement

After months of speculation, Stephen Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension with the Golden State Warriors before the start of training camp.

It ensured that Curry will likely stay with the Warriors for the rest of his career. He’s entering his 18th year in the league and could reach the 20-year milestone if he finishes up his contract in the 2028-29 season.

Joe Lacob on Stephen Curry Extension

Speaking to Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle, Golden State Warriors principal owner Joe Lacob expressed his emotions after Stephen Curry signed his extension.

Lacob was also appreciative of Curry giving them a discount to help build a contender around him in the next two years.

“We were going to take care of him and make sure he stays, no matter what,” Lacob said. “Fortunately, we were able to convince him if he wanted to help out. … He saw the benefit of that. And we’re very appreciative, obviously. If he would take even less, we’d be happier (smiling).”

“But we appreciate what he’s done,” the billionaire added. “Most players don’t ever take less, and he didn’t have to — if he had demanded to take all of it, we’d have paid it. He deserves it. … The most important thing is he stays a Warrior for life, because he’s so important to this franchise.”

However, the criticism surrounding the franchise remained the same. They don’t have a competitive roster that could give Curry a chance to win another championship.

The Warriors weren’t very active this offseason, and one of their major decisions is already backfiring.

Kristaps Porzingis, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract to stay in Golden State, is out indefinitely due to a health issue.

Curry on Front Office Doubters

In an interview with Bonta Hill of NBC Sports Bay Area during last week’s training camp in Hawaii, Stephen Curry was asked about the continued criticisms toward the front office for missed opportunities to build a legitimate contender since they won the title in 2022.

“I’m not an idiot,” Curry said. “I know what it means in the sense of, you know, that window we had where coming off of ’22, there were opportunities to get better, add new talent, and some worked out, some didn’t.”

Despite skepticism and doubts about the Warriors’ chances this season, Curry remained optimistic because they have not been fully healthy over the past year.

The Warriors will start the season without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, who are still recovering from their respective knee injuries. Curry is also dealing with a runner’s knee, which caused him to miss 39 games last season.