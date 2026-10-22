Steph Curry Sends Strong Al Horford Message After Warriors’ Loss to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are looking ahead to their next game after losing their season opener to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Warriors had no answer for Walker Kessler, who scored 26 points on 12-for-12 shooting from the field. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves combined for 51 points as Golden State suffered a 127-105 defeat at Crypto.com Arena.

Steph Curry was the lone bright spot for the Warriors. He had 23 points in 21 minutes as the Lakers pulled away in the third quarter.

Steph Curry’s Strong Statement on Al Horford

Speaking to reporters after the game, Steph Curry reacted to the Warriors’ first game of the season.

Turnovers and interior defense were the main problems for Golden State, and the Warriors will have to make some adjustments for their next game on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

One of the possible X-factors for Friday’s game is Al Horford, and Curry recognized the importance of the 20-year NBA veteran.

“Spacing is big,” Curry said. “Defensively he’s still disruptive. I know however many minutes he can be out there, it’s impactful to have a guy that just knows how to play good basketball. He’ll find his rhythm as a season goes on. He prides himself on trying to be available, and the work that goes into it sas well.”

“We want to be able to put our collective selves in a space where his value shows because he can be very dynamic. Maybe not in the scores, the stat sheet, but there’s a spacing bid that gives us driving angles, knocking down shots, rebounding, defending, communicating, and he’s such a great presence, obviously, in the locker room.”

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In 17 minutes against the Lakers, Horford went scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting from the field. He had four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Warriors lacked the size to slow down Walker Kessler. Kristaps Porzingis is out indefinitely and could be retiring, while Charles Bassey is considered day-to-day due to right knee tendinitis.

What’s Next for Golden State?

As

mentioned above, the Golden State Warriors will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in their home opener of the season.

The Warriors welcome the Grizzlies to the Chase Center, but they could face the same problem they had against the Lakers. The Grizzlies have a skilled starting center in Zach Edey, who stands at 7-foot-4.

They will also have to defend a familiar face in Quinten Post, who joined the Grizzlies in free agency after the Warriors didn’t match the offer sheet.