Golden State Warriors Get Good Injury News Ahead of Denver Nuggets Matchup

The Golden State Warriors dropped to 0-3 to start the season following Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

They were without seven players, including Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Al Horford, as the Warriors played the second game of a back-to-back.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors received some pretty wonderful injury news.

Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski and More Cleared to Return

According to the Golden State Warriors’ official injury report for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, they will have a relatively healthy roster.

Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Al Horford are not on the injury report. They are all available to play against a Nuggets team fresh off their first win of the season.

Curry is being managed cautiously due to his right knee problem related to his patellofemoral pain syndrome diagnosis last season.

On the other hand, Podziemski is dealing with a lower back injury that has kept him out in two of the first three games of the season. He was one of the NBA’s iron men last season, appearing in all 82 games.

As for Green and Horford, the Warriors are giving them extra rest throughout the season due to their age. Green is 36 years old, while Horford is one of only two players in the league aged 40 or older.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Preview

The Golden State Warriors are looking to earn their first win of the season when they take on the Denver Nuggets. They started the campaign with a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors then followed it up with a close 111-108 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in their first home game of the season.

And on Saturday, the short-handed Warriors gave the Phoenix Suns all they could handle. They came up short 131-122, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scoring 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a 141-135 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans. They dropped the first game to the Oklahoma City Thunder and looked lackluster in the first three and a half quarters against the Pelicans.

Rookie Trevon Brazile bailed out the Nuggets, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic coming up clutch in overtime.