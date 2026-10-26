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Golden State Warriors Get Good Injury News Ahead of Denver Nuggets Matchup

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Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Brandin Podziemski #2 after a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 120-117 in the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors dropped to 0-3 to start the season following Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

They were without seven players, including Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Al Horford, as the Warriors played the second game of a back-to-back.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors received some pretty wonderful injury news.

Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski and More Cleared to Return

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

According to the Golden State Warriors’ official injury report for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, they will have a relatively healthy roster.

Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green and Al Horford are not on the injury report. They are all available to play against a Nuggets team fresh off their first win of the season.

Curry is being managed cautiously due to his right knee problem related to his patellofemoral pain syndrome diagnosis last season.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors waits to shoot a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89.

On the other hand, Podziemski is dealing with a lower back injury that has kept him out in two of the first three games of the season. He was one of the NBA’s iron men last season, appearing in all 82 games.

As for Green and Horford, the Warriors are giving them extra rest throughout the season due to their age. Green is 36 years old, while Horford is one of only two players in the league aged 40 or older.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Preview

Warriors vs Nuggets
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets go for a loose ball during the first half at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to earn their first win of the season when they take on the Denver Nuggets. They started the campaign with a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors then followed it up with a close 111-108 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in their first home game of the season.

And on Saturday, the short-handed Warriors gave the Phoenix Suns all they could handle. They came up short 131-122, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scoring 26 points.

 

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a 141-135 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans. They dropped the first game to the Oklahoma City Thunder and looked lackluster in the first three and a half quarters against the Pelicans.

Rookie Trevon Brazile bailed out the Nuggets, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic coming up clutch in overtime.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Get Good Injury News Ahead of Denver Nuggets Matchup

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