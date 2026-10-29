Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sends Strong Anthony Edwards Message Amid Knee Injury

Injuries have struck down multiple NBA stars in the first two weeks of the season, including Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania and Jamal Collier, Edwards is set to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Thursday. He is expected to miss at least two months of action because of the injury.

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves played their first game without Edwards since his injury announcement. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, 119-114.

Steve Kerr Sends Message to Anthony Edwards

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ win against the Timberwolves, Steve Kerr was asked about his thoughts on Anthony Edwards’ development into a superstar and his recent injury.

“I love Ant,” Kerr said. “Just coaching him in the World Cup and the Olympics and getting to know him there and then watching him grow. He’s just gotten better and better every year, and obviously, an incredible start to this season. Most young players with that kind of talent make big strides their first few years just because they start to understand the NBA and the game and how it’s officiated and where their advantages are.”

“And so I’ve seen him grow year after year in recognizing, how to attack,” the coach continued. “He’s a brilliant player, and I hope he’s back soon.”

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Kerr added that Edwards’ competitiveness and desire to be great mean he’ll be working hard to get back from his knee injury.

If everything goes according to plan, Edwards will likely return at the end of the year or in early January.

Anthony Edwards’ Knee Issues

According to ESPN, Anthony Edwards injured his right knee in the Timberwolves’ first home game of the season against the Toronto Raptors. He was cleared to play on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers,

However, the team decided to be more cautious after the game and let him get surgery.

Edwards previously dealt with runner’s knee in the same knee last season. He missed nine games in the final two months of the regular season to manage the injury. He then hyperextended his left knee in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite his injuries, the Timberwolves were 12-9 last season when Edwards was out. They also beat the Nuggets in Game 6 of the series without Edwards to advance to the second round.