Warriors’ Steve Kerr Drops Strong Statement on Yaxel Lendeborg After Nuggets Win

Head coach Steve Kerr did not hold back on his rookie after Monday’s win. “He’s going to be a guy who closes games,” Kerr said of Yaxel Lendeborg, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. The Golden State Warriors forward had just scored 31 points in a 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Kerr on Lendeborg: ‘Extremely Rare’

Kerr pointed to how often the Warriors turned to Lendeborg in key moments. “In all the critical spots, we put the ball in his hands,” he said. “For a rookie to be that advanced already is extremely rare.”

Lendeborg finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his fourth NBA game. He shot 9-of-19 from the field and 12-of-13 at the free-throw line, and Golden State was plus-27 with him on the court in 31 minutes.

Lendeborg Takes Control for Golden State Warriors

Getty Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors were already ahead when Stephen Curry went to the bench late in the third quarter. Lendeborg kept the lead growing. He scored 12 of his points in the third quarter alone, then added 16 in the second half over 15 minutes. Golden State outscored Denver in the stretch after Curry and Draymond Green sat.

Kerr said the free-throw line is a big part of it. “When you get to the line consistently, you can control the game,” he said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “If the other team goes on a run, you go to a guy like Yax or Jimmy, they get fouled, the game slows down and you set your defense.”

Curry Praises the ‘Full Package’

Getty Stephen Curry speaks to Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors.

Curry was just as impressed after scoring 24 points on 8-of-8 shooting. “His composure. I mean, he just came off a NCAA Championship run and he’s just got composure and feel,” Curry said. “His size on the court, he’s a matchup problem. He’s not ever really in a hurry and he’s starting to see the picture really well.”

Curry added, “Distributing, being aggressive, getting to the free throw line, offensive rebounding. Kind of the full package. So we want him to continue playing aggressive.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Lendeborg is averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists through four games. The Warriors are 1-3 after their first win, and they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.