Warriors Trade Idea Lands ‘Perfect’ Porzingis Replacement In $220M Superstar Center

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with the indefinite absence of big man Kristaps Porzingis, as he continues to suffer from symptoms of the POTS illness he picked up a few years ago. Still without a return timeline, the Warriors are reportedly exploring the trade market to move Porzingis elsewhere, but in that same vein, the team could be looking to make a deal for someone to replace the sidelined center.

One name that has been constantly brought up in Warriors trade rumors over the past few years is NBA champion Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks. Towns is currently in a contract dispute and has yet to agree to an extension offer to stay with the Knicks.

If New York decides trading Towns is the best move, the Warriors could pounce on a deal for him, adding a Porzingis replacement while also giving Stephen Curry another star to play with in the final few seasons of his career.

Warriors Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Idea

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Fran Leiva offered a blockbuster trade proposal that would see Towns wind up in the Bay Area amid his contract frustrations with the Knicks.

Here’s the trade idea:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks Receive: Jimmy Butler, 2028 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick (protected Nos. 31-50), 2033 second-round pick

While previous Warriors trade rumors have hinted at the franchise going after another backcourt player, with the Porzingis news, trading for a big man like Towns might be the better move at this point. Golden State also has Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg for the future, so by adding the Knicks’ star center, it would give the organization a bit of a bridge to a new era once Curry retires.

“I’m honestly starting to think the Warriors could become one of the most desperate teams in the NBA if their season begins badly. And without Porzingis, their frontcourt looks extremely thin,” Leiva wrote on this Warriors trade proposal for Towns. “The Warriors simply need another established scorer, and Towns would solve several problems immediately. He’s a 7’0″ center who averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds last season while shooting 36.8% from three. He can score in the post, stretch the floor, run pick-and-pop actions, and make plays from the high post. That’s pretty much a dream alongside Steph.”

With Butler still out for the time being, Golden State would need to throw in several picks and perhaps another rotation player for the Knicks to agree on this type of trade. However, moving off Towns before his next contract extension would give them some financial freedom, which James Dolan looks like he’s prioritizing.

“I think Towns would be one of the best offensive players they could realistically target if the Knicks make him available. He’s still an All-Star, he fills their biggest frontcourt need, and he gives Curry a much better chance to compete without waiting until February for Butler or indefinitely for Porzingis,” Leiva added.

The Warriors have long been linked to Towns considering the fit next to Curry, and if New York is ready to trade him, Golden State will remain a top landing spot for the All-NBA center as a replacement for Porzingis.

Golden State Needs A Kristaps Porzingis Replacement

Golden State has Draymond Green and Al Horford, but neither offers the same skill set as a healthy Porzingis, and as Leiva mentioned, the team doesn’t have a lot of frontcourt depth outside of those two.

Porzingis is currently out indefinitely, and according to a recent statement made by the team, he has no estimated return timeline as he continues to deal with the POTS illness that has sidelined him for major portions of the past few years.