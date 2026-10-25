Golden State Warriors Fans React To Depressing Starting Lineup

The Golden State Warriors are having a rough start to the NBA regular season with a 0-2 start. However, things can get worse upon seeing the starting lineup with many names sitting out the second half of a back-to-back. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski all were ruled out ahead of tonight’s game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed the following starting lineup:

An argument can be made that seven of the team’s eight best players are missing tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors will have to hope that the rookie Lendeborg is good enough to lead them to a victory against a decent Western Conference team.

Phoenix suffered embarrassment on opening night in a wire-to-wire defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers. Motivation to bounce back will be strong tonight, especially against a struggling and injured Warriors team. Kerr benched most of his veterans due to their age and Podziemski due to his recovery from a back injury. Golden State will have their backs against the wall as they hope to score their first win of the season.

Golden State Warriors Fans Are Not Happy

Fan displeasure has been growing in Golden State since the team failed to improve the roster at last season’s trade deadline and the offseason free agency period. LeBron James was the only name that the Warriors truly chased, and he turned them down.

Warriors’ fans on Twitter/X had negative reactions to Kerr’s starting lineup:

“This is just sad. Warriors dynasty is just a shell of its former self. Not even” – @joe13579000 “Are you sure that’s not the santa cruz warriors lineup?” – @cenachive “$192,000,000 in street clothes.” – @MOTF_NBA “You gotta love self torture to put this game on the tv tonight.” – @BayAreaMisery

The vision of the Warriors is clearly not leading to wins early in the season, and this lineup starts adding more concern. Curry needs another star for Golden State to have a chance against most teams. Trades for Anthony Davis or another big name won’t come until early next year at the very least, and that is nowhere near guaranteed to happen.

Yaxel Lendeborg May Be Most Important Warrior

The Warriors are seemingly treating this season as a gap year before they have more money to spend in free agency next summer. Lendeborg remains the only noteworthy young player on the roster who deserves time to develop.

Strong minutes in two games show that Kerr fully trusts Yaxel as arguably the second option on the team as it currently stands. Lendeborg made headlines by talking trash with Luka Doncic in his first game, but he’s played solid basketball that flies under the radar.

Golden State will likely sit all the veterans on back to backs to preserve their health. Yaxel and other young players will get every chance to prove themselves for the team’s future. Roster spots could be opened next season when the Warriors chase Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and other free agents.