Warriors’ Coveted Trade Target Sees Minutes Plummet Under New Coach

The Golden State Warriors spent much of last season searching for another versatile wing defender. A player they reportedly coveted has now found himself in an unexpectedly limited role.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones is averaging a career-low 17.1 minutes through three games under new coach Jamahl Mosley.

Jones, a former NBA All-Defensive first-team selection, has come off the bench in every game as the Pelicans stumbled to a 0-3 start.

The change is worth monitoring for Golden State, which previously explored adding Jones and now faces significant questions about its own wing rotation.

However, Mosley’s latest comments suggest New Orleans isn’t ready to move on from its defensive standout.

Warriors Previously Showed Strong Interest in Herb Jones

The Warriors’ interest in Jones was documented during the 2025-26 season.

In December, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that Golden State was expected to discuss potential trades with New Orleans. The report identified Jones and Trey Murphy III as players the Warriors strongly coveted.

Siegel again linked Golden State to Jones in January, listing the Pelicans forward among the team’s leading trade targets.

However, New Orleans resisted offers for both players.

Jones’ combination of defensive versatility, size and affordable salary made him especially attractive to contenders.

The 6-foot-7 forward earned All-Defensive first-team honors in 2024 and shot 41.8% from the 3-point range that season.

He signed a three-year, $68 million extension in July 2025, giving New Orleans considerable control over his future.

Herb Jones’ Minutes Plummet Under New Pelicans Coach

Jones started all 56 games he played last season, averaging 28.4 minutes.

That number has fallen nearly 40% under Mosley.

Through three games, Jones is averaging just 3.3 points and two rebounds while playing approximately 17 minutes per contest.

His reduced role has been particularly surprising considering New Orleans’ defensive struggles.

The Pelicans have allowed an average of 36 fourth-quarter points during their three losses.

Mosley acknowledged the situation Tuesday, telling reporters that increasing Jones’ playing time is a priority.

“Finding more time for him is going to be a key priority for me,” Mosley said.

Mosley also praised Jones’ professionalism and emphasized that the team is still evaluating its rotation through a small sample.

Those comments suggest the Pelicans intend to expand Jones’ responsibilities rather than make him available.

Why Herb Jones Would Fit Warriors’ Current Roster

Golden State’s interest makes sense given its current personnel.

Jimmy Butler remains sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL, while Moses Moody is rehabilitating a ruptured patellar tendon.

Their absences have forced coach Steve Kerr to rely more heavily on younger and less experienced wings.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos have taken on important responsibilities, with Georges Niang providing additional depth.

Jones would offer something Golden State currently lacks: an established perimeter stopper capable of defending opposing stars across multiple positions.

His versatility could complement Draymond Green while reducing the defensive burden on Stephen Curry’s supporting cast.

Jones’ inconsistent outside shooting remains a concern, but his ability to disrupt passing lanes and guard elite scorers could strengthen the Warriors’ perimeter defense.

The bigger question is whether New Orleans would entertain a trade.

There have been no confirmed reports of renewed negotiations, and Mosley’s comments indicate Jones remains part of the Pelicans’ plans.

But if his diminished role continues despite the coach’s assurances, Golden State could have another reason to revisit a player it previously pursued.