Warriors Share Why Jonathan Kuminga Never Got Yaxel Lendeborg Treatment

The Golden State Warriors are already utilizing Yaxel Lendeborg better than they have for most NBA rookies in recent memory. Jonathan Kuminga is one name who always had to fight to get minutes and never fit into Steve Kerr’s system. Questions were asked to compare the two situations ahead of the Warriors facing Kuminga and the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.

The SF Chronicle revealed an answer from a Golden State front office source:

“No. (Kuminga didn’t get the same chance). Not even close. Because we were trying to win titles. And we should be. If you can win a title, you just win a title. F— development. I think everyone would’ve expected him to figure it out at some point. Not even figure it out — be more consistent, is probably the best way to put it. But a lot of young guys, it takes a new situation and hearing the same things to be like, ‘Oh.’”

The first point makes logical sense that the Warriors were contending for NBA Championships when Kuminga got drafted. Golden State won the 2022 NBA Championship as the final ring of the big three era. Klay Thompson left shortly afterwards to end that tenure, but Kuminga still couldn’t find a regular rotation role.

Why Steve Kerr Trusts Yaxel Lendeborg More

The Warriors coaching staff have stronger belief in Lendeborg now than they did in Kuminga throughout his tenure there. Golden State wanted Kuminga to change his playing style to better fit the offense based around Stephen Curry.

Kuminga operates better with the ball in his hand and never won over Steve Kerr. The Warriors source stated that they believe Kuminga needed a new situation to realize his flaws and work on changing them. Many fans expected Kuminga to blossom under the leadership of Draymond Green and Curry.

Lendeborg fitting in better in this context makes it easier to see why the Warriors love him. The entire situation is also different since the team badly needs talent with Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis injured. Yaxel fits what Kerr wants from his players better than Kuminga and the team doesn’t have as much talent as previous years.

Yaxel Lendeborg Is Already Second Most Important Warrior

The impact of Lendeborg makes it clear why Golden State views him above Kuminga, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and other high draft picks in recent years. Yaxel has looked like the second-best player on the team behind Curry to finally give him some help.

The older age of 24 sees Lendeborg entering the NBA as an older rookie with more maturity. Kuminga and other draft picks coming in with less experience makes it harder for them to win over Kerr and various other old school coaches.

Yaxel also just looks better via the eye test and is having a great start to his NBA career. One would expect Lendeborg to get better throughout the season and give the Warriors a prospect with star potential. Kuminga must make the most of his own opportunity with Anthony Edwards missing time for Minnesota and put the Warriors’ drama behind him.