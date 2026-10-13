Warriors Face Bad News Ahead of Lakers Game After NBA Insider’s Update

The Golden State Warriors are going small. The Los Angeles Lakers might be getting considerably bigger.

That could make for an uncomfortable matchup Tuesday night in Las Vegas, where Steve Kerr’s undersized Warriors could find themselves dealing with a 7-foot rim protector they weren’t guaranteed to face.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that Walker Kessler is trending toward making his Lakers debut after missing their first three preseason games with a jammed left pinky finger.

The development comes as Golden State prepares to play without veteran center Al Horford, who did not travel to Las Vegas.

For a Warriors team already facing questions about its frontcourt depth, Kessler’s potential return presents an intriguing early test.

Walker Kessler Trending Toward Lakers Debut Against Warriors

McMenamin said Kessler’s participation in Tuesday’s morning shootaround provided encouraging signs about his availability.

“Based on what we saw at shootaround for the Lakers this morning, Kessler certainly trending towards playing,” McMenamin said.

Kessler injured his finger early in training camp when he attempted to block a shot and struck the backboard.

The setback delayed his Lakers debut, but Tuesday’s matchup could finally give Los Angeles its first opportunity to evaluate the center in game action.

For Golden State, the timing isn’t ideal.

The Warriors have leaned heavily on smaller lineups during the preseason, with Draymond Green expected to handle center duties alongside rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Kessler’s size, rebounding and shot-blocking ability could challenge that arrangement, particularly if the Lakers attack the paint and offensive glass.

His availability had not been officially confirmed as of McMenamin’s report.

Still, Golden State may have to prepare for a different Lakers frontcourt than the one it faced earlier in the preseason.

Steve Kerr Confirms Al Horford Absence, Reveals Small-Ball Plans

Kerr confirmed Monday that Horford would not accompany the Warriors to Las Vegas, explaining that the veteran’s absence was part of his workload management.

“Al will not make the trip,” Kerr said. “He did not scrimmage today. That’s just part of his regular kind of maintenance program.”

Complicating matters further, Kristaps Porzingis’ uncertain availability has already forced Kerr to prepare for life without another veteran big man, leaving the Warriors increasingly reliant on their undersized frontcourt.

The Warriors coach also indicated that he is leaning toward an opening-night starting lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Lendeborg and Green.

That would leave Green as Golden State’s starting center.

“I’m leaning towards it,” Kerr said when asked about the lineup.

Kerr explained that Horford’s expected workload makes a reserve role more practical.

“If a guy’s going to play 20, which is probably about the limit, or where we’d like him to average, it’s just a lot easier to bring him off the bench,” Kerr said.

He also wants Green or Horford anchoring the defense as often as possible.

The approach makes sense given Golden State’s personnel, but it carries obvious trade-offs.

Green’s defensive instincts and versatility have long allowed the Warriors to survive against bigger opponents. Rebounding and protecting the rim, however, become more demanding when he is surrounded by smaller players.

Lendeborg’s early rebounding production has offered encouragement, but Tuesday could present another challenge.

If Kessler makes his debut, the Warriors will get an early look at how their small-ball approach holds up against a traditional center.

And with Horford unavailable, there may be little room to hide the size disadvantage.