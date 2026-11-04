Warriors Have Surprising Stance on Former Trade Target Amid Porzingis Saga

The Golden State Warriors need frontcourt help, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to revisit every big man they’ve pursued in the past.

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner is not among Golden State’s preferred trade targets as the franchise explores ways to move Kristaps Porzingis‘ contract, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Fischer reported Wednesday that the Warriors previously expressed interest in Turner during his time with the Indiana Pacers. However, the financial commitment required to acquire him now has changed their thinking.

Turner is earning approximately $26 million this season and is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are trying to preserve financial flexibility while finding a solution to Porzingis’ uncertain future.

Warriors Have Reservations About Myles Turner Trade

According to Fischer, Golden State would want additional compensation from Milwaukee before seriously considering a Turner deal.

That could include draft picks or other incentives to offset the remaining money on his contract.

Turner, 30, would address several of Golden State’s immediate needs.

The former Pacers center provides shot-blocking, floor spacing and experience playing alongside high-level offensive creators.

He would also offer a more traditional frontcourt presence alongside Draymond Green.

However, the Warriors are reluctant to commit significant money beyond this season unless they believe the incoming player can improve their long-term outlook.

Golden State has been positioning itself for financial flexibility in the summer of 2027, when Jimmy Butler and Green’s current contracts are scheduled to expire.

That makes Turner’s contract considerably less appealing than it was when he earned less than $20 million annually in Indiana.

Kristaps Porzingis Contract Complicates Golden State’s Plans

The Warriors have stopped paying Porzingis while he remains away from the team because of an unresolved health-related matter.

The veteran center is owed $20 million this season, with only $3 million of next season’s $20 million salary guaranteed.

According to Fischer, Golden State is prepared to trade Porzingis immediately if a suitable deal emerges.

The Warriors structured his contract with flexibility in mind, ensuring he would be eligible to be traded immediately rather than waiting until Dec. 15.

However, finding a suitable trade partner could prove difficult.

Few teams are eager to make significant roster changes this early in the season, particularly when the proposed return involves a player whose future availability remains uncertain.

Golden State hopes to acquire a serviceable frontcourt player on an expiring contract, potentially preserving the ability to make another move before February’s trade deadline.

The organization would prefer to complete an initial deal by mid-December to maintain that flexibility.

Warriors Prioritize Financial Flexibility Over Myles Turner

Golden State’s reluctance to pursue Turner reflects a broader strategy.

The Warriors want to improve their roster around Stephen Curry without sacrificing the spending flexibility they have been building toward 2027.

Fischer reported that the organization remains willing to surrender draft capital and take on future salary if the right player becomes available.

But Turner apparently doesn’t meet that threshold at his current price.

Meanwhile, Golden State has recovered from a 0-3 start with five consecutive victories, fueled partly by rookie Yaxel Lendeborg’s emergence.

That winning streak has reduced the immediate urgency surrounding the team’s frontcourt situation.

Still, the Warriors face a difficult decision with Porzingis’ contract.

Turner might offer the size and defensive presence Golden State needs, but the financial cost appears too steep without additional compensation from Milwaukee.

For now, the Warriors would rather preserve their options than commit long-term money to a familiar trade target.