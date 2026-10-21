Warriors Face Painful Kristaps Porzingis Reality After Giving Up on Lottery Pick

The Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, hoping the former All-Star would help extend Stephen Curry’s championship window.

Eight months later, they could be facing another costly setback.

Golden State has begun exploring trade options for Porzingis, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who reported Wednesday that the 31-year-old center is seriously contemplating his basketball future amid recurring health problems.

Porzingis continues to experience symptoms associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, according to Charania.

The development comes just hours before Golden State opens its season against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Porzingis already ruled out.

While the Warriors’ immediate priority remains his health, the situation has also created significant uncertainty surrounding one of their biggest roster investments.

Warriors Risk Losing Centerpiece of Jonathan Kuminga Trade

Golden State acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in February, surrendering Kuminga and Buddy Hield in exchange for the 7-foot-2 center.

The move ended Kuminga’s turbulent tenure with the Warriors.

Selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA draft, Kuminga had shown flashes of considerable potential but struggled to establish a consistent role under Steve Kerr.

Golden State believed Porzingis offered a better fit alongside Curry and Draymond Green because of his outside shooting, interior scoring and rim protection.

He averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 appearances following the trade.

The Warriors subsequently signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract during the offseason.

But Porzingis’ continuing health problems have prevented him from participating in training camp or the preseason.

Porzingis has been working with medical professionals while attempting to address his condition.

Now, Golden State faces the possibility of losing the centerpiece of the Kuminga trade without receiving a meaningful return.

Such an outcome would add to the franchise’s disappointing history of developing lottery selections during Curry’s championship window.

The Warriors selected James Wiseman second overall in 2020 before choosing Kuminga seventh and Moses Moody 14th in 2021.

Wiseman was traded in 2023 after failing to establish himself. Kuminga eventually became the principal asset used to acquire Porzingis.

Although Golden State captured the 2022 championship, its ambitious effort to develop young players while continuing to contend never fully materialized.

Kristaps Porzingis’ Contract Gives Warriors Potential Trade Flexibility

Despite Porzingis’ uncertain playing future, his contract could make a trade more feasible.

The veteran center is earning $20 million this season, but only $3 million of his $20 million salary for 2027-28 is guaranteed.

His second season also includes a player option, with the remaining $17 million scheduled to become guaranteed in July 2027 if he remains under contract.

That structure could appeal to teams seeking financial flexibility rather than necessarily acquiring Porzingis for his immediate on-court production.

It also gives Golden State a $20 million salary to work with in potential trade discussions, subject to the NBA’s salary-matching restrictions.

A deal could allow the Warriors to recover some value from their original investment in Kuminga while addressing their depleted frontcourt.

But Porzingis’ health uncertainty could complicate negotiations.

Kerr recently revealed that he has maintained contact with Porzingis, emphasizing that supporting the former All-Star remains the organization’s first responsibility.

No trade or retirement decision has been announced.

For Golden State, the challenge is finding a way to balance that concern with the realities of building a competitive roster around Curry, now 38.

The Warriors already invested a former lottery pick and an established veteran to acquire Porzingis.

His contract offers a potential path toward salvaging that investment.

Whether another team is willing to provide meaningful value remains the unanswered question.