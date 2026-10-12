Warriors Could Welcome Lakers’ Debuting Big Walker Kessler

The Golden State Warriors could be the first challenge for the newest Los Angeles Lakers center, Walker Kessler.

According to Lakers insider and reporter Jovan Buha, Kessler is trending towards a Lakers debut against the Warriors in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 13.

Kessler is sidelined with a jammed left pinky finger, an injury sustained when he hit it on the backboard during a drill early in training camp.

“I think it seems like he’s trending towards playing just because it was a jammed finger,” Buha said in his podcast. “We saw him shooting free throws after practice. We saw him working on post moves, and he looked normal. I think it seems like he’s going to play on Tuesday, but the Lakers have been non-committal up to this point.”

Kessler fully participated in team practice and live drills on Sunday. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has remained noncommittal, leaving his status as TBD for the Tuesday preseason game against the Warriors.

The injury is considered minor and not a long-term concern, with the Lakers taking a cautious approach after Kessler missed the entire previous season due to shoulder surgery.

The Lakers acquired Kessler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz in July 2026, signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract. He is expected to be the team’s starting center for the upcoming season.

Walker Kessler Feels Great After First Full Practice Since Injury

Walker Kessler is feeling great after his first full practice since picking up a finger injury in training camp.

“It feels good,” Kessler said. “Fully went today in practice, felt great.”

Kessler talked to the media after the practice, where he showed them his black tape on the injured finger.

Kessler affirmed that he trusts the timing of the Lakers’ coaching staff.

“I think it would be a little different if I played last season, but because I didn’t play last season, I’m like, ‘Ah, I want to play really bad,'” the new Lakers center said. “I’m ready to play, but I trust the staff, and I trust the trainers, the coaches, and front office. So yeah, just listening to them right now.”

Lakers Seen To Lean On Kessler’s Backups

Veteran big man Kevon Looney serves as the team’s primary center while Kessler is out. The team also utilizes Sandro Mamukelashvili as a versatile power forward-center hybrid who offers floor-spacing capabilities and offensive flexibility when the team transitions to smaller, modern lineups.

Additionally, the frontcourt depth includes undrafted rookie Rafael Castro, an athletic rim-running center signed to an Exhibit 10 training camp invitation to compete for long-term development within the organization.

Kessler projects as the starting center and definitive defensive anchor for the newly reshaped roster to complement franchise star Luka Doncic.

His primary objective is to serve as an elite rim protector and shot-blocker to insulate the paint, allowing perimeter defenders to play with high pressure. Offensively, Kessler functions as a low-usage, high-efficiency vertical spacer.

He is expected to thrive as a primary screener and dynamic lob threat operating alongside playmakers Doncic and Austin Reaves.

If he does not play in the preseason, Kessler could still see the Warriors as his debut opponents, as the Lakers will face them on opening night on Oct. 21.