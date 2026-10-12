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Warriors Could Welcome Lakers’ Debuting Big Walker Kessler

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Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
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SALT LAKE CITY UT- NOVEMBER 7: Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz wears a Vote shirt as he warms up before their game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers during at the Vivint Arena November 7, 2022 in Salt Lake City Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors could be the first challenge for the newest Los Angeles Lakers center, Walker Kessler

According to Lakers insider and reporter Jovan Buha, Kessler is trending towards a Lakers debut against the Warriors in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 13. 

Kessler is sidelined with a jammed left pinky finger, an injury sustained when he hit it on the backboard during a drill early in training camp. 

“I think it seems like he’s trending towards playing just because it was a jammed finger,” Buha said in his podcast. “We saw him shooting free throws after practice. We saw him working on post moves, and he looked normal. I think it seems like he’s going to play on Tuesday, but the Lakers have been non-committal up to this point.”

Kessler fully participated in team practice and live drills on Sunday. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has remained noncommittal, leaving his status as TBD for the Tuesday preseason game against the Warriors.

The injury is considered minor and not a long-term concern, with the Lakers taking a cautious approach after Kessler missed the entire previous season due to shoulder surgery.

The Lakers acquired Kessler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz in July 2026, signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract. He is expected to be the team’s starting center for the upcoming season.

Walker Kessler Feels Great After First Full Practice Since Injury

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
GettyEL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Walker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Walker Kessler is feeling great after his first full practice since picking up a finger injury in training camp.

“It feels good,” Kessler said. “Fully went today in practice, felt great.”

Kessler talked to the media after the practice, where he showed them his black tape on the injured finger.

Kessler affirmed that he trusts the timing of the Lakers’ coaching staff.

“I think it would be a little different if I played last season, but because I didn’t play last season, I’m like, ‘Ah, I want to play really bad,'” the new Lakers center said. “I’m ready to play, but I trust the staff, and I trust the trainers, the coaches, and front office. So yeah, just listening to them right now.”

Lakers Seen To Lean On Kessler’s Backups

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Kevon Looney #55 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Dylan Cardwell #32 and Nique Clifford #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half of a preseason game at Golden 1 Center on October 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Veteran big man Kevon Looney serves as the team’s primary center while Kessler is out. The team also utilizes Sandro Mamukelashvili as a versatile power forward-center hybrid who offers floor-spacing capabilities and offensive flexibility when the team transitions to smaller, modern lineups.

Additionally, the frontcourt depth includes undrafted rookie Rafael Castro, an athletic rim-running center signed to an Exhibit 10 training camp invitation to compete for long-term development within the organization.

Kessler projects as the starting center and definitive defensive anchor for the newly reshaped roster to complement franchise star Luka Doncic

His primary objective is to serve as an elite rim protector and shot-blocker to insulate the paint, allowing perimeter defenders to play with high pressure. Offensively, Kessler functions as a low-usage, high-efficiency vertical spacer. 

He is expected to thrive as a primary screener and dynamic lob threat operating alongside playmakers Doncic and Austin Reaves.

If he does not play in the preseason, Kessler could still see the Warriors as his debut opponents, as the Lakers will face them on opening night on Oct. 21. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors Could Welcome Lakers’ Debuting Big Walker Kessler

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