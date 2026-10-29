Yaxel Lendeborg Makes a Vow to Stephen Curry After Warriors Win

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is tired of seeing Stephen Curry’s late-career greatness wasted — and he plans to do something about it.

Lendeborg had an epiphany while watching his legendary teammate drop Curry 44 points in Wednesday’s 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. As he watched Curry, the rookie made a vow to himself and to Curry.

“I’m just watching like, ‘man, this guy is good as hell,'” Lendeborg said of Curry, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“It’s crazy. I caught myself shaking my head, like, wow, a couple times.”

“….Once he got out of the game, it’s like this is my opportunity to help him out, help (make) his greatness worthwhile. But I was amazed today — for sure.”

Yaxel Lendeborg Praises Stephen Curry

The rookie admittedly had a conversation with veteran Georges Niang about Curry’s greatness as they watched the iconic shooter drain five threes in the first half alone, including an audaicious shot from nearly 32 feet out.

“Georges was like, ‘there’s no way he should be doing this, and this easily'” Lendeborg said of his chat with Niang about Curry.

“And I was like, ‘facts.’ How is he doing this so easily? And he’s been doing it for 20 years.”

Warriors Rookie Makes History

While the night belong to Curry, Lendeborg had another solid outing, posting 26 points and nine rebounds on 11-for-20 shooting. However, his seven turnovers nearly cost his team the game at crucial moments, and he knows there’s room for improvement.

“I played hella soft today. Draymond told me as well,” he said after the game.

“I gave into all the fake pressure they were applying, and all the grabbing and all the pulling. I was playing a little timid, and I wasn’t decisive with any of my moves.”

Yet, Lendeborg continued to rewrite the history books, becoming the fastest player since 1960 to record 100+ points, 45+ rebounds and 20+ assists (through five games).

“Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has become the sixth player in NBA history with at least 100 points, 40 boards and 20 assists in their first five games,” wrote Warriors reporter Luca Evans.

“Elgin Baylor, Connie Hawkins, Oscar Robertson, Maurice Stokes, Sidney Wicks the others.”

Per Novig: 🚨 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS HISTORY Warriors rookies with 100+ points through their first five career NBA games: Wilt Chamberlain (1959) – 182 points

Yaxel Lendeborg (2026) – 113 points

The Warriors (2-3) will next face the Los Angeles Lakers (4-1) on Friday.