Yaxel Lendeborg Had Bold Reaction For Luka Doncic Rematch

NBA Rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg was honest about his excitement to play against Luka Doncic after their trash talk. The Golden State Warriors scored an impressive victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Lendeborg had another strong outing, but he was asked about the rematch with Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers later this week.

An excited Yaxel smiled loudly and said the following about if he’s excited to play Luka:

“Absolutely. Yes, I am. I’ll talk about that on Friday.”

The comment wasn’t that exciting, but Lendeborg’s smile and tone told the real story. Golden State will host the Lakers on Friday night for an Amazon Prime Video national game. Fans are used to celebrating the greatness of Stephen Curry, but the excitement around the Doncic vs Lendeborg drama will make it a special game.

Opening night for both teams saw some vicious trash talk exchange between the MVP candidate and the rookie. Yaxel started talking first while guarding Luka, but Doncic escalated it with some personal insults. The Lakers winning the game saw Luka winning the trash talk war, especially since Lendeborg got a technical foul to hurt his team. Austin Reaves and Doncic vs Curry and Yaxel will be the strong marketing for this game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against Yaxel Lendeborg

Doncic missed last night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to soreness, but it is not considered a serious injury. The Lakers playing the second half of a back-to-back saw JJ Redick resting Luka to play it safely with so many injuries around the league.

Redick does not expect Doncic or starting forward Ziaire Williams to miss any more time after sitting out last night. The Lakers will likely be at full strength against the Warriors with both teams facing off for the second time in just 10 days.

Reaves has stepped up with strong scoring to give Luka a true co-star. Golden State will likely be the underdogs for this game, but they will have home court advantage. The Lakers won easily on opening night in front of their home crowd to start the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg & Luka Doncic Trash Talk Will Likely Continue

Lendeborg’s reaction and previous comments make it clear he’s not planning to change his game because of Doncic. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did state he wishes Yaxel would not go after Luka with trash talk, but he’s not planning to stop his rookie from being himself.

Both Lendeborg and Doncic love to talk trash and will not back down. Friday night will feature more noteworthy interactions if Yaxel guards Luka. Curry and Draymond Green have vouched for Lendeborg and want him to continue playing with his emotions.

Doncic will try his best to make an example out of Yaxel like he did on opening night. Lendeborg will be more prepared and has been playing far better basketball since then for the Warriors. Friday will give NBA fans one of the