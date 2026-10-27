Rockets Make Alperen Sengun Injury Announcement After Concerning Incident

The Houston Rockets will have to protect their unbeaten start without the player who has been at the center of their early-season success.

Alperen Sengun has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of low back soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Sengun showed signs of back discomfort during Houston’s season opener against Dallas.

With backup center Steven Adams also sidelined, coach Ime Udoka faces a difficult decision about how to replace his All-Star big man.

Rockets Rule Out Alperen Sengun Against Bucks

The NBA’s Oct. 27 injury report lists Sengun as out for Wednesday’s 8 p.m. ET matchup in Milwaukee.

Houston has not announced a timetable for his return or confirmed whether the injury will require additional time away from the court.

Sengun has been outstanding through four games, averaging 24.5 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 58.1% from the field.

He nearly recorded a triple-double Monday against Atlanta, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals in Houston’s 120-110 victory.

The Rockets improved to 4-0, matching one of their strongest starts in recent seasons.

However, they must now adjust without their leading scorer and primary frontcourt playmaker.

Alperen Sengun Showed Back Discomfort Against Mavericks

Sengun’s injury designation follows an incident during Houston’s Oct. 21 season-opening victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

With 8:51 remaining in the third quarter, Sengun drew an offensive foul against Cooper Flagg.

He subsequently appeared to experience discomfort in his lower back.

The Houston Chronicle photographed Sengun rubbing his back during the second half of the Rockets’ 128-110 victory.

Sengun briefly left the game before returning, eventually finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

He continued playing in Houston’s next three games, including Monday’s impressive performance against Atlanta.

However, the Rockets have not confirmed that the Dallas incident caused the soreness responsible for Wednesday’s absence.

Udoka has also not publicly provided a detailed explanation of the latest injury.

Who Replaces Alperen Sengun in Rockets Lineup?

Clint Capela is the most natural candidate to absorb additional center minutes, particularly with Adams sidelined by a right soleus strain.

The veteran brings rebounding, rim protection and familiarity with Houston’s organization.

However, Capela cannot replicate Sengun’s offensive creativity.

That could prompt Udoka to use Jabari Smith Jr. at center in smaller lineups, with Tari Eason providing additional size and defensive versatility.

Smith contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds against Atlanta on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant could shoulder a greater scoring burden after recording 22 points in the victory.

Fred VanVleet may also assume more playmaking responsibilities, while Amen Thompson’s rebounding and versatility could become especially valuable.

Reed Sheppard provides another offensive option off the bench.

Udoka indicated Monday that Adams would remain sidelined for at least another week.

Marcus Smart, meanwhile, is questionable against Milwaukee because of a left forearm strain.

Houston’s depth will be tested against a Bucks team coming off a 110-102 victory over Indiana.

For now, the Rockets have confirmed only Sengun’s absence Wednesday.

His next opportunity to return could come Friday against Dallas, although his availability remains uncertain.

The Rockets have navigated their opening four games without a loss. Their next challenge is proving they can keep winning without the player who has driven much of their offense.