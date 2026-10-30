Is Alperen Sengun Playing Tonight? Rockets Make Injury Decision vs. Mavericks

Alperen Sengun will not play tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. The Houston Rockets center has been ruled out with low back soreness, leaving Houston without him for a second consecutive game.

Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed the decision before Friday’s matchup, according to The Athletic’s Will Guillory.

The update ends the uncertainty after Houston listed Sengun as questionable. There was more encouraging news elsewhere in the rotation: Udoka indicated Marcus Smart is likely to return after missing the last three games with a left forearm strain.

Houston enters the matchup 5-0. Keeping that start intact will require another adjustment without one of its most productive offensive players.

Why Is Alperen Sengun Not Playing Against the Mavericks?

Sengun is dealing with low back soreness, the same issue that sidelined him for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

His questionable designation created an opportunity to return Friday. Udoka’s pregame announcement closed it. Sengun is out, rather than awaiting a final decision closer to tipoff.

Before the injury interrupted his season, Sengun averaged 24.5 points, nine rebounds and seven assists through Houston’s first four games. He shot 58.1% from the field.

His last appearance showed the breadth of that production. Sengun finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals in Monday’s 120-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

As Heavy previously detailed, his absence takes away both a scoring threat and a frontcourt playmaker. Replacing his minutes is one assignment. Replacing the offense he creates for teammates is another.

Friday’s announcement establishes his availability against Dallas. It does not establish when he will return.

Who Replaces Alperen Sengun in the Rockets’ Lineup?

Houston already offered a working answer Wednesday.

Tari Eason entered the starting lineup against Milwaukee and contributed five points, nine rebounds and three blocks in approximately 31 minutes. Clint Capela supplied 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks off the bench.

The Rockets won 132-100, demonstrating that Udoka can divide the frontcourt work rather than ask one player to reproduce Sengun’s role.

Eason provides a smaller, more mobile option. Capela gives Houston a conventional center who can rebound, protect the rim and finish around the basket. Their performances against Milwaukee give Udoka a recent blueprint, although Friday’s starting lineup was not established by the injury announcement.

Steven Adams is also out with a right soleus strain, limiting Houston’s options at center. Reed Sheppard is unavailable with low back soreness.

That makes Smart’s potential return useful beyond simply adding another available player. Houston would regain an experienced guard on a night when it is missing Sengun’s passing and Sheppard’s backcourt minutes.

Smart was described as likely to play, however, rather than definitively cleared in the reports of Udoka’s comments.

The Rockets have already won once without Sengun. Against Dallas, the next test is whether Eason and Capela can hold up the frontcourt again while Houston waits to get its offensive hub back.