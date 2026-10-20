Houston Rockets Finalize Regular-Season Roster With Two-Way Signings, Waive Sean Pedulla

The Houston Rockets roster moves have been finalized just before their first game of the NBA regular season.

On Monday (Oct. 19), the team announced that it converted Oscar Tshiebwe and Julian Phillips to two-way contracts. The team waived Sean Pedulla to make room for Tshiebwe and Phillips.

Houston Rockets Roster Moves Include Two Two-Way Signings

This news arrives after the three provided modest production. Tshiebwe, who was named the 2024 G League Rookie of the Year, averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in just over 11 minutes per game. For his part, Phillips averaged 2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.

Tshiebwe won the 2022 National College Player of the Year while at the University of Kentucky, while Phillips previously played for the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. Neither has established himself as a regular NBA contributor. Now they’ll have another chance.

G League Rookie of the Year Gets Cut

In what feels like a surprise move, Pedulla was cut after winning the 2026 G League Rookie of the Year last season. He took home the award after averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 28 regular-season games across stints with the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers‘ G League affiliate, and the San Diego Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate. The Rockets signed Pedulla in August. While there’s no word on what’s next, he could still land on Houston’s G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The latest Houston Rockets roster moves bring their total of waived players to four. On Oct. 17, the Rockets waived Bryce Harris, Cameron Matthews and Caleb McConnell. Now, they’ll head into the regular-season, where they will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Oct. 21). The two teams met in China on Oct. 9 and Oct. 11. Houston won the first contest 135-117. Dallas won the second 132-115. But unless something drastic changes, these matchups shouldn’t be the same.

Mavs guard Kyrie Irving sat out the first game against the Rockets for rest. Alperen Şengün, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams sat out the second. Both teams should be fully charged on Wednesday.

The Rockets Have Big Goals for the 2026-2027 Season

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka hopes the team is fully charged for the regular season and playoffs, too. Speaking on his goals during the NBA’s media day last month, he made it clear that his squad has some serious aspirations.

“We’re not here to just make the first round; we want to make some real noise,” he told reporters. “Everybody’s hungrier for that and to take the next step and not plateau.” With the team they’ve got, they have a real chance to. Although he’s beginning his 20th season, Kevin Durant’s jumper has yet to age; he averaged 26 points on 64 percent true shooting last season.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun, one of the league’s most talented offensive big men, averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. With his length and incredible athleticism, Amen Thompson got himself 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Having signed a five-year, $208 million deal with the Rockets last month, Thompson seems ready to have a career year. Also: Fred VanVleet is returning from his ACL injury, and Reed Sheppard remains a sharpshooter who became a valuable rotation piece last year.

The Rockets have the pieces to win big this season. Now, they’ve just got to stay healthy enough to put them all together.