Lakers Urged to Consider Blockbuster Trade for $103 Million NBA Champion

Even before the 2026-27 NBA season tipped off, questions surrounded the makeup of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ roster despite significant changes during the offseason.

The additions of Ziaire Williams, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Sandro Mamukelashvili provided much-needed depth across the wing and forward positions. However, concerns remained over the lack of established starting-caliber talent among the new arrivals.

Williams and Thybulle have largely featured in the starting lineup through the opening five games, but attention has already turned to potential midseason reinforcements.

With the Lakers looking to establish themselves as championship contenders, the front office could face some difficult decisions in the coming months.

Lakers Urged to Consider Blockbuster Trade for Nuggets Forward

In the wake of injuries to Anthony Edwards and Jalen Williams, ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan has explored several trade options that could help the Lakers capitalize on a potentially more open Western Conference.

One of the more ambitious suggestions involves Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who could provide Los Angeles with an established starter at power forward.

“The Nuggets’ core is aging, their depth is poor, and they are currently in second apron hell,” he wrote. “Maybe the Lakers could take advantage of this by trading for Aaron Gordon, one of the best role players in the NBA and someone who legitimately shows up in the postseason.”

Acquiring Gordon would represent a significant commitment for the Lakers, both in terms of the assets required and the financial implications.

The 31-year-old is earning $31.9 million this season, meaning Los Angeles would likely need to include several contracts to facilitate a potential deal.

The Lakers have a number of players whose salaries could feature in trade discussions, including Jarred Vanderbilt ($12.4 million), Collin Sexton ($9.3 million), Jake LaRavia ($6 million) and Jaden Hardy ($6 million).

However, there is no indication that Denver would entertain moving Gordon or that the Lakers have held discussions about acquiring him.

Gordon is currently in the first year of a three-year, $103 million contract, with his salary increasing to $34.5 million in 2027-28.

The agreement also includes a $37 million player option for the 2028-29 campaign.

Taking on that contract would significantly impact the Lakers’ financial flexibility, potentially tying up substantial salary in a core featuring Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Gordon over the next several seasons.

While the move could provide an immediate upgrade to the starting lineup, it would also carry considerable long-term risk.

Gordon’s Contract and Injury History Present LA With Difficult Decision

Gordon has endured a relatively slow start to the 2026-27 season, averaging 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals through his opening appearances.

The veteran forward is shooting 34.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range, although his experience and defensive versatility remain valuable parts of his game.

Injuries have also become an increasing concern for Gordon, who made just 36 appearances last season after playing 51 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

With his current contract potentially keeping him under team control into his mid-30s, the Lakers would need to weigh his championship pedigree against the risks associated with his age, availability and salary.

Nevertheless, Gordon would bring proven postseason experience and an established two-way presence to a starting lineup that has faced questions since the offseason.

Pagaduan also identified Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe as another potential target for Los Angeles.

“At the very least, trading for Day’Ron Sharpe would give the Lakers an athletic backup center who just does his job on the court — rebound the ball and block shots. LA most likely will have to go through the San Antonio Spurs if they were to compete for a title, and they will need size and depth at the five to help combat Victor Wembanyama,” Pagaduan added.

Sharpe is currently in the first year of a two-year, $20 million contract with Brooklyn, earning $10 million this season.

His deal includes a $10 million team option for the 2027-28 campaign, potentially offering the Lakers greater financial flexibility than a move for Gordon.

While Gordon would represent a more ambitious attempt to strengthen the starting lineup, Sharpe could provide a less expensive solution to the Lakers’ frontcourt concerns.