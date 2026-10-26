Lakers Quietly Part Ways With Talented Guard After Recent Acquisition

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 NBA season, the organization is also preparing for the upcoming campaign at the developmental level.

G League training camps begin on October 26 and run through November 5, when teams must finalize their opening-day rosters ahead of the season opener the following day.

The Lakers’ newly relocated affiliate, Coachella Valley, has been particularly active in recent weeks, making several roster moves and trades as preparations intensify.

One intriguing development came shortly after Saturday’s G League Draft, with the organization parting ways with the rights to a talented guard who had only recently become available.

Lakers’ Affiliate Makes Trade Following Busy G League Draft

During Saturday’s draft, Coachella Valley selected UW-Milwaukee forward Faizon Fields with the No. 21 overall pick, followed by TCU guard Jayden Pierre at No. 22.

The Lakers’ affiliate made two further selections in the second round, choosing Maine guard Quion Burns at No. 10 and Southern Mississippi center Tegra Izay at No. 13.

Both second-round picks arrived through a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans‘ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, on Friday.

Following the draft, the organization announced another trade, this time with the Dallas Mavericks‘ affiliate, the Texas Legends.

The Lakers acquired the returning player rights to center Derek Ogbeide and a 2028 first-round draft pick in exchange for guard Adam Flagler‘s rights and a 2027 second-round selection.

The decision to move Flagler’s rights was particularly intriguing, given that the 26-year-old had only recently become a potential addition to Coachella Valley’s roster.

Flagler entered unrestricted free agency after the Sacramento Kings waived him from a two-way contract ahead of the NBA season opener.

With the Lakers having acquired his G League returning player rights from the Austin Spurs in September, his release potentially opened the door for him to join Coachella Valley.

Instead, the organization opted to move those rights to Texas, securing future draft capital in the process.

Flagler Appears Set for G League Return Following Latest Trade

Although the Lakers had acquired Flagler’s returning player rights in September, the transaction never guaranteed that he would represent Coachella Valley.

At the time, the 6-foot-1 guard remained under a two-way contract with Sacramento, allowing the Kings to assign him to their G League affiliate regardless of which organization held his returning player rights.

His subsequent release changed that situation, giving Coachella Valley control of his G League destination should he decide to return on a standard developmental contract.

However, the Lakers have now transferred those rights to Texas, where Flagler appears increasingly likely to continue his professional career.

The former Baylor standout was included on the Legends’ training camp roster following the trade, suggesting he intends to pursue another NBA opportunity through the G League.

Flagler has already demonstrated his ability to contribute at that level, having spent last season with the Austin Spurs.

Across 17 appearances, he averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

His performances helped secure a two-way opportunity with Sacramento ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Flagler subsequently featured in seven games across the California Classic and NBA Summer League, averaging 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per appearance.

Although his shooting numbers were disappointing, he remained with the Kings throughout training camp and preseason before the franchise waived him shortly before opening night.