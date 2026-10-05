Lakers Hand $185M Star Austin Reaves Front-Office Decision-Making Power

The Los Angeles Lakers signed shooting guard Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million contract extension this summer to pay him like a true NBA superstar, and now they are treating him like one too.

As Reaves said in a recent press conference, like his co-star, Luka Doncic, the former undrafted player now has some say in roster decision-making going forward.

Much was made this summer about Doncic being able to have an input with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, head coach JJ Redick, and the other top names in the front office about putting together a new team for the upcoming season, and it looks like Reaves is now a part of the brain trust as well.

Lakers Give Austin Reaves Some Decision-Making Input Alongside Luka Doncic

Speaking to the media in one of his latest interviews, Reaves revealed that the top name in the Lakers organization came to him this offseason about who he thought would be strong additions to the roster.

“Me and Rob had many a phone call talking about people that I thought could help us be successful,” the 28-year-old revealed at media day.

After making that somewhat surprising claim, Lakers writer Svyatoslav Rovenchuk believes Reaves deserves to be in the loop on big decisions after what he’s accomplished with the team through the first five seasons of his career.

“Pelinka may not be openly advertising his conversations with Reaves in the same way he is when it comes to Doncic, but there is a clear mutual respect with the Lakers’ secondary star. Why would that not be the case?” he wrote for LakeShowLife.com. “Reaves has earned that much throughout his five-year run with the Lakers franchise. Every single season has featured an improved version of the former undrafted guard. If Los Angeles wants that trend to continue, it does not hurt in the slightest to get input on the type of players that Austin envisions success with.”

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It’s already been reported that Pelinka has leaned on Doncic for roster construction. The star wanted an A-list center like Walker Kessler, whom they acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. Doncic reportedly also wants shooting wings, though it could be argued on both sides if the Lakers accomplished picking up new talent in that department.

Still, now it appears both Doncic and Reaves, the two star guards, are playing a role in the roster makeup of this Lakers team over the next few years.

Though some of Los Angeles’ offseason moves have been criticized, regardless of whether it was Doncic or Reaves’ doing, it’s likely going to be Pelinka who takes the fall for any failures this season.

“At the end of the day, a general manager needs to make the final call on roster decisions. Pelinka has continued to have ultimate say on the matter,” Rovenchuk added. “Welcoming the input of not only Doncic, but Reaves too, will only offer a greater wealth of information to work with.”

$180 Million Contract Extension Creates NBA History For LA’s Undrafted Star

By signing his four-year, $185 million contract this summer, on top of the other money he’s already made through his career, Reaves is now the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history. He’s now ahead of names like Duncan Robinson, Fred VanVleet, and Naz Reid to reach the peak of the list and become a bona fide star in the league.

Reaves signed the deal this offseason after putting up 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 49% shooting in 51 games for the Lakers last year. Much of his season was cut short due to injuries, but after a career year playing alongside Doncic and LeBron James, Los Angeles committed to him as the team’s next co-star for the future.

Questions remain about the long-term fit with Doncic and Reaves in the backcourt together, but in the roughly one and a half seasons they’ve played together, the results show they are a solid tandem. Scoring, passing, and spacing are not issues. Defensively, the two are questionable at best, but regardless, the Lakers felt it was necessary to keep them together in this new-look roster in hopes of winning championship number 18.

Expectations on Reaves will be high this season after signing his new contract, as with that money comes more attention. He’s now a star with the power to influence decisions within the organization, and whether he likes it or not, the formerly undrafted shooting guard turned NBA star is in line for the most important season of his career in the Purple and Gold.