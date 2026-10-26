Austin Reaves Makes Telling Statement About Lakers’ Locker Room

Austin Reaves pointed to the Los Angeles Lakers’ collective priorities after they rallied past the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Los Angeles erased an 18-point hole to secure a 132-123 victory, extending its unbeaten start to three games while giving Reaves another opportunity to explain the team’s approach.

“The thing about our team is, there’s no ego, there’s no anything. Just wanna win basketball games and however that happens is the main thing.”

Reaves offered that assessment when discussing how Los Angeles stayed together through its early struggles against Utah. Luka Doncic finished with 52 points, while Reaves added 29, combining for 81 in the comeback.

His remarks also prompted discussion about the Lakers’ culture following LeBron James’ departure. However, Reaves did not name James in his answer or compare the current locker room with previous versions.

His explanation centered on the players now sharing the floor and their common objective. His separate comments about James provide additional context for anyone interpreting the statement as criticism of his former teammate.

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Austin Reaves expressed appreciation for LeBron James

Reaves entered the NBA without hearing his name called in the 2021 draft and grew into a significant role alongside James in Los Angeles.

After James announced his departure, Reaves described their relationship to the California Post. He recalled texting James that he had enjoyed his day playing golf “until he ruined it,” Yahoo reports.

“I don’t have enough time to explain how much he means to me and my career and what he’s done for me,” Reaves said. “There’s nothing but love and respect.”

Those remarks conveyed appreciation for James’ influence on his development. They also matter when assessing a subsequent comment about the current team’s lack of ego.

The Lakers have changed their offensive hierarchy, with Doncic directing the attack and Reaves occupying another prominent scoring role. Their production against Utah illustrated that partnership, but the result alone does not establish a superior locker-room environment.

Reaves’ answer described a willingness to pursue wins regardless of how they come. It offered no direct assessment of James’ leadership or their years together.

Reaves’ expanded Lakers role builds on previous production

Through three appearances this season, Reaves has averaged 26.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 35.3 minutes, per Fansided. He has shot 64% overall, 62% on 3-pointers, and 90% at the foul line, producing an 82.0% true shooting percentage.

That opening stretch gives Los Angeles substantial scoring alongside Doncic. Still, three games provide a limited basis for judging his efficiency across an entire season.

His performance with greater responsibility extends beyond this start.

During games James missed in 2025-26, Reaves averaged 28.4 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He converted 48.9% of his field-goal attempts and 35.7% from distance.

The Lakers committed to Reaves with a maximum contract, positioning him as their second star beside Doncic. His previous production supplied evidence for that investment before this season’s opening run.

Now, the increased responsibility and his comments about shared priorities accompany the same early result: three Lakers victories. The longer schedule will offer a fuller picture of the partnership, while Reaves has already made his stated objective clear.