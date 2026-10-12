Lakers’ Bronny James Could Sign With 76ers, Reunite With Dad in Free Agency

There has been nonstop chatter about Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James since he entered the NBA over two years ago.

After James’ father left the Lakers in the offseason, speculation erupted that the 22-year-old guard would (literally) follow suit by moving to the Philadelphia 76ers, who signed James’ father to a two-year deal worth around $8 million in July.

Months later, James remains a Laker, and all signs point to the former second round pick staying in L.A. for at least this season. James’ contract for the 2026-27 season was guaranteed just one day before his father informed the franchise that he was moving on.

Could Bronny James Go From Lakers to 76ers?

It feels like an important season for James has arrived. He has entered his third season, with many waiting for him to take that next step as a pro. James showed flashes as a sophomore, but it’s now time to ramp up the activity, especially with James potentially headed for free agency next summer.

The Lakers do, however, have a crowded rotation and are particularly full at guard. James isn’t expected to be totally glued to the bench, but it is not like he will play every night, either. If James, whom the Lakers reportedly “value,” doesn’t make strides this season, there is a good chance that the Lakers elect not to pick up his team option for the 2027-28 season, a decision they must make before free agency starts next summer.

We know where this is headed. If the Lakers refuse James’ team-option, the 22-year-old guard would enter unrestricted free agency. And if no team comes calling right away, that could push dad to flex his muscle and get the Sixers to give his son another opportunity.

All things considered, this scenario isn’t exactly far-fetched. The Sixers clearly went above and beyond to sign LeBron James in the offseason. If keeping the 41-year-old star happy means giving his son a contract, the Sixers could very well do it.

L.A. Hoping for a Mini Breakthrough

But the Lakers would love to watch the younger James’ development. They want the 22-year-old to go from the 55th pick in the draft to a consistent, every-night role player who impacts winning. James has strengths — on-ball defense and an improved 3-point shot — but needs to find a way to put it all together.

It may be just preseason, but James has had his moments of promise in the three games the Lakers have played so far this season. After L.A.’s victory over the Sacramento Kings last week, James compiled 13 total assists this preseason, which was the most in the NBA. That doesn’t mean he will become Magic Johnson, but it is just another one of those small things that shows the kind of player James can evolve into.

James has had his tough moments, too. He has turned the ball over a bit too much for comfort and hasn’t shot well from the field.

The Lakers have two more preseason games before the regular season starts, giving James two more games to showcase himself and pick up some rhythm before his third season officially gets underway.