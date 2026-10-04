Bronny James Gets Honest About Improving His Point Guard Skills

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the middle of training camp, preparing for the 2026-27 NBA season.

It’s the post-LeBron James era in Los Angeles, with Luka Doncic at the helm. The front office has catered to what Doncic needed in a roster this offseason.

LeBron’s son, Bronny James, remained with the Lakers. He’s entering the third season of his career and is fighting for a spot in the final roster.

Bronny James’ on Making Strides as Point Guard

Entering the NBA as a combo guard, Bronny James worked on his point guard skills in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the best point guards in Luka Doncic, with Collin Sexton as his primary backup.

However, Sexton is more of a scorer, so Bronny might get an opportunity as a playmaker and ball-handler off the bench.

Speaking to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Bronny opened up about making strides in being a point guard and how communicating with his teammates helps him.

“Definitely coming in every day trying to get better and better myself as a point guard,” James said. “Just taking those steps, encouraging my guys, getting them in the right spots and stuff like that. Making sure we’re organized.”

“You’ve got to be talking to your guys, got to be helping people get to where they need to be,” he added. “I take pride in that, for sure. If anyone goes out — God forbid anyone goes out — I’ve got to be the guy to step up and be the primary ballhandler, and get my guys in the right spots. So, yeah, I’ve definitely got to lock in on that.”

The Lakers are set to play their first preseason game on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. Bronny’s point guard skills will get tested against the likes of Darius Acuff Jr. and Ben Simmons.

Bronny James Fighting for Final Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers have 16 players on standard contracts at training camp. They have to trim it to 15 players before the start of the season.

According to NBA reporter Rob Murrows, the Lakers’ decision comes down to three players: Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and Dalton Knecht.

Murrows added that Knecht, who fell out of JJ Redick’s rotation last season, is the odd man out.

That’s great news for Bronny, who could be the Lakers’ third-string point guard next season.

Hardy could also play point guard, but he’s more of a scorer like Collin Sexton.