Lakers Insider Flags Major Bronny James Concern

Bronny James showed the Los Angeles Lakers something encouraging Thursday night. He also reminded them of a problem that has followed him through his young NBA career.

James finished with six assists, four rebounds and four turnovers in the Lakers’ 114-110 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. His passing impressed Lakers insider Jovan Buha, but the turnovers exposed what Buha considers a significant weakness in the second-year guard’s development.

Handling defensive pressure remains a challenge.

“I think he continues to show just this natural feel as a passer and playmaker,” Buha said on his YouTube postgame show, praising James’ court vision and ability to read defenses.

The concern, however, is whether James can consistently create those opportunities when opposing guards crowd him.

Jovan Buha Points to Bronny James’ Biggest Weakness

Buha said the Lakers’ limited ballhandling depth has become apparent during the preseason, particularly with injuries and absences affecting their guard rotation.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Collin Sexton are the team’s three established ballhandlers. When they’re unavailable, younger guards such as James have opportunities to run the offense.

Those minutes have revealed both his promise and his limitations.

“I think we continue to see with Bronny, like, he just really struggles against ball pressure,” Buha said. “And that’s been an issue for him through his first couple seasons.”

Buha noted that James has occasionally shown improvement against aggressive defenders, but the problem has resurfaced during the Lakers’ first three preseason games.

“If you have a defender who can bother him and pressure him 94 feet or, you know, from half court on, he just really struggles to not turn the ball over or to even just run the offense,” Buha said.

Against Sacramento, James’ four turnovers were particularly costly because several came on live-ball mistakes, giving the Kings opportunities to attack before Los Angeles could organize its defense.

Buha also suggested James’ lack of size can make certain passing reads more difficult.

The assessment wasn’t entirely negative. Buha believes James possesses an advanced feel for the game, particularly for someone who doesn’t project as a full-time primary ballhandler.

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Bronny James Shows Promise in a Different Role

Buha sees a more natural offensive fit for James as a secondary creator rather than the player responsible for initiating every possession.

He praised James’ six assists and four rebounds, the latter particularly valuable for a Lakers team still searching for consistency on the glass.

James also had encouraging moments defending opposing guards at the point of attack, although Buha noted occasional fouls and defensive lapses.

Overall, he described the performance as a “mixed bag.”

The competition for playing time could complicate James’ path into the rotation.

Buha singled out Chris Mañon as a young player with a clearer route to minutes because of his defensive impact, describing him as a “monster on defense.”

For James, the next step isn’t necessarily becoming a high-volume scorer or taking over the offense.

It’s proving he can protect the basketball when opponents turn up the pressure.

His passing already gives the Lakers something to work with. Whether he can consistently handle aggressive defenders could determine how much they can trust him when the regular season begins.