Bronny James Eyes Larger Lakers Role Amid New $19M Star’s Health Concerns

The conversation around Bronny James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers seems to have changed as of late. When James’ father left the franchise in late June, it felt like the 21-year-old guard’s future in Los Angeles was a ticking time bomb.

During Lakers training camp last week, head coach JJ Redick mentioned James as one of the pieces that could play a lead-guard role behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. That effectively confirmed that James is going to remain a Laker, at least for now.

So, what role will James play for the Lakers this season? The former second round pick revealed during the offseason that he wants to play a larger role, and if demonstrates that capability in preseason, there’s a good chance he gets his wish. According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the status of Collin Sexton could carve out an opportunity for James.

“We don’t know who isn’t playing, but it doesn’t take expert detective work to notice that Sexton hasn’t seemed like a full participant in camp so far,” Woike wrote. “After practice Saturday, he got some extra work in with the team’s strength and conditioning staff. He has also been absent from the clips of live action the Lakers have posted on social media.”

Sexton is one of the main rotation pieces in the backcourt and will take up the few minutes that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are not on the floor. It leaves very little or next to nothing for pieces like James.

Uncertainty Surrounding Lakers New Addition Could Mean More Opportunity for Bronny James

James will be paid only around $2.3 million for 2026-27, which keeps him as one of the cheap options. Most of his speculated exit talks stem from his father leaving L.A. as the general belief was that the Lakers may not have any commitment to keep the younger James. That hasn’t been the case.

Sexton’s status doesn’t seem to be clear. The Lakers haven’t made note of an injury, but the 27-year-old minimal showcase during training camp means there is something going on. Whatever it is, that could give James a chance to step up.

“If he’s unable to play, it could be more opportunity for James and Jaden Hardy,” Woike added.

Sexton joined the Lakers as a free agent after spending the 2025-26 season split between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. He has had his injury issues but he did play 68 games last season across his two stints.

Could James Develop into a Reliable Depth Guard?

James played 42 games last season, which was a huge improvement from his rookie year. His minutes improved as well but still not significantly as a deep depth piece.

The Lakers value James and seem intent on developing him. L.A. has much more depth than it had in James’ first two seasons, so that means James will have to battle more players to get his opportunities.

James, standing at 6-foot-2, showed glimpses last season in terms of shooting and creation. There weren’t really enough minutes for him to be properly judged.





