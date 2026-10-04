Bronny James Reveals He’s ‘Annoyed’ by Luka Doncic as New Season Starts

Within those white lines, things can get a little raggedy. But that’s how these new-look Los Angeles Lakers would prefer it anyway.

The Lakers may not have the top-to-bottom talent of the Thunder and Spurs, but they are going into this season feeling ever-confident about their chances against anyone. Just look at the intensity the players have shown in training camp. The ripped jerseys. The head coach having to tame the spirit and physicality. Even players, quite literally, getting annoyed with one another.

That healthy irritation stretches all the way down the roster. Bronny James may be one of the Lakers’ longest-tenured players, but even he hadn’t felt this kind of bustling energy.

Young Lakers Star Open Up About Being “Annoyed”

It is often said that discomfort is the basis of all change. The Lakers have changed, alright. From the massive roster turnover that took place over the offseason to the dogged physicality the players are showing in training camp, it is enough to get under anyone’s skin. But James is here to return the favor.

“It’s going to make me better on the defensive end just picking them up full court,” James said of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, according to Khobi Price of the California Post. “I’m annoyed by them, they get annoyed with me in practice. Just continuing to do that will make me better for sure.”

James is among several Lakers wings who hang their hat on defense. He’s using these early-season reps to harass the top guys on the roster in the friendliest-not-so-friendly way possible.

“They all annoy the hell out of me,” Reaves said, complimenting the many defensive-minded stars on L.A.’s roster.

Credit head coach JJ Redick, too. He has already cultivated that championship environment. He loves it when newcomers like Matisse Thybulle or Ziaire Williams are guarding Doncic from the moment he receives the inbounds pass on the other end of the court.

“It’s going to be a healthy competition and it gets you better,” Redick said Saturday. “It’s going to make Austin better when Ziaire is picking them up full court every possession and Matisse is in the passing lane trying to blow things up. Adou (Thiero), with his physicality … those guys are getting better from practicing that way.”

Being Annoyed Will Help James as Much as L.A.’s Stars

Keep it up, Bronny. Keep bothering them, hounding them, annoying them. They’ll score on you and annoy you, but as long as those eight seconds spent trying to create the shot were hell for the guy with the basketball, it’s a job well done.

The Lakers have seemingly set the correct early-season vibe. Training camp was treated like those practice sessions during a long playoff run.

That was somewhat expected given the state of the roster. The Lakers are still looking to secure two more starters, and the guys near the bottom of the depth chart — James firmly being one of them — are using every given second to prove they belong.

If James is getting annoyed but also dishing some of it back, consider that a good sign he’ll have a spot on the roster.