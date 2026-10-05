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Lakers Bronny James Trade Interest Gets Reality Check

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Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 14: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 14, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

One of the things that happens, especially when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers and/or prominent names in the NBA, is that when something gets reported, it can often get stretched and twisted and taken out of context in such a way that the actual truth of what is being reported winds up in the back seat behind the headline of the aggregators’ social media post. That was the case with Bronny James as a potential trade target on Monday.

The aggregator, Full Court Pass, did not get the words wrong, but failed to note that the quote was attributed to an NBA executive, not to the author. So we want to make clear: There are teams out there with an interest in trading for Bronny James, as we were told, but it’s not as though teams would cough up first-round picks for him. Future seconds? Sure. And for a Lakers team desperately short on assets, that’s worth considering.

Lakers Could Get 2nd Rounder(s) for Bronny James

Again, to be clear, here’s what we are reporting about Bronny James and the Lakers, who have one too many players on the roster and will need to cut one or trade one.

We’ll start with the Lakers, where we reported more than a year ago that the team had interest in developing Bronny James not as the son of a Hall of Fame father but as a 3-and-D point guard who can defend a few positions, knock down shots and run the offense as No. 3 point guard. And they’re doing that.

Other teams have taken notice of James, too, though. The Lakers will need to drop one player from the roster, and the presumption–rightly–is that it’s likely to be Dalton Knecht. But don’t rule outa Bronny James trade, not because the Lakers are seeking to sump him but because he could bring in draft assets–even a second rounder or two, which is what James would bring.

There’s definitely interest there,” one executive said of other teams nosing around on James. “He’s gotten much better in a short period. He knows his role, and it’s hard to find young guys who just want to excel in their role.”

Again, we’re not talking first-round picks, and dumping Knecht is still probably the Lakers’ path. But Bronny James being traded because of his own ability and not because of his dad would be a great story.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Lakers Bronny James Trade Interest Gets Reality Check

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