Bronny James Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Signing 5-Year NBA Player

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the middle of training camp.

They will play their first game of the 2026-27 preseason on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

Bronny James Reacts To Lakers Signing 5-Year NBA Player

Over the offseason, the Lakers signed an abundance of new players.

One of those players was Ziaire Williams.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 13): “Free agent forward Ziaire Williams has agreed on a one-year, $3 million deal to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

On Saturday, Bronny James was asked about Williams (via Law Murray of The Athletic).

Reporter: “So with Ziaire here, what does that do for you? Having a guy that you knew before either one of y’all touched college, let alone the NBA, to be your teammate here. What’s it like for you personally, and what’s it like seeing him work with this team?”

Bronny: ” Yeah, I’ve been here for a few years now, so I got relationships with all the guys that have been here. But I also think it’s good for him to have a guy over here that he knows and he can come talk to… Just being in the gym, if he needs anything from me, or if he wants to ask me about anything that he needs, I’m here for him. And it’s great to have him. I was playing with him at the end of our scrimmage segment today. So yeah, it was great being out there with him.”

Reporter: “He was a top-10 pick, and this is his third team now. What have you observed from his NBA career that you would hope to see him kind of blossom now that he’s landed here?”

Bronny: “Yeah, he’s in an organization now that has a big name, and a lot of fans are rooting for us. I think it’s just going to be good for him to come out and showcase what he can do on a bigger stage.”