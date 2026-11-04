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Cameron Carr Makes Feelings Clear on Missing Lakers Slovenia Minicamp

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Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Cameron Carr #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings in the second half of a preseason game at Golden 1 Center on October 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Before the start of training camp, Luka Doncic hosted a minicamp in Slovenia for his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

It was a way for the Lakers to develop chemistry early, following a variety of moves by the front office to overhaul the roster in the offseason.

One player who was absent from the minicamp was rookie Cameron Carr, who had to attend the league’s mandatory orientation for first-year players.

Cameron Carr Opens Up About Missing Slovenia Minicamp

Cameron Carr
GettyCameron Carr #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In an interview with Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Cameron Carr made his feelings clear about missing the Luka Doncic-hosted minicamp in Slovenia.

Carr wasn’t too upset about not being there, though he would have loved to play golf against his teammates.

“When they went golfing,” Carr said. “I wish I could’ve gone golfing. It’s okay, though. I’ll make it up. We got a long year. I’m enjoying my time with these guys. So I’ll make up for it.”

The rookie added that he’s getting better at golf, but he’s not as good as teammate Austin Reaves, who is considered one of the best golfers in the NBA.

In addition to golf, the Lakers went to multiple historic spots and destinations in Slovenia, such as Lake Bled. They also visited children at the Ljubljana Maternity Hospital and Pediatric Clinic, where Doncic was born.

Cameron Carr Still Waiting to Score First NBA Points

Cameron Carr
GettyCameron Carr #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Cameron Carr had to wait six games before he was able to make his NBA debut for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carr suffered a strained right oblique in the preseason, so his debut was delayed. He finally got the chance to play last Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

It was a one-minute cameo, so he was not able to score any baskets. He also played just a minute the following night in the Lakers’ win over the Miami Heat, but he is still waiting to score his first points.

Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers injury report
GettyAustin Reaves #15 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. 

Despite limited playing time, Carr is relishing being teammates with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He told Mark Medina how the two stars are affecting how he approaches the game.

“I’m playing with the best scorer in the game right now,” Carr said. “It’s crazy. This is Luka Doncic. It’s different than college. He’s the best in the world. Austin Reaves is the best in the world. They’re the best in the world for a reason. I keep listening and keep learning from them. Just don’t make the same mistake over and over again.”

Carr’s next opportunity to play is on Wednesday, when the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Cameron Carr Makes Feelings Clear on Missing Lakers Slovenia Minicamp

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