Cameron Carr Makes Feelings Clear on Missing Lakers Slovenia Minicamp

Before the start of training camp, Luka Doncic hosted a minicamp in Slovenia for his Los Angeles Lakers teammates.

It was a way for the Lakers to develop chemistry early, following a variety of moves by the front office to overhaul the roster in the offseason.

One player who was absent from the minicamp was rookie Cameron Carr, who had to attend the league’s mandatory orientation for first-year players.

Cameron Carr Opens Up About Missing Slovenia Minicamp

In an interview with Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Cameron Carr made his feelings clear about missing the Luka Doncic-hosted minicamp in Slovenia.

Carr wasn’t too upset about not being there, though he would have loved to play golf against his teammates.

“When they went golfing,” Carr said. “I wish I could’ve gone golfing. It’s okay, though. I’ll make it up. We got a long year. I’m enjoying my time with these guys. So I’ll make up for it.”

The rookie added that he’s getting better at golf, but he’s not as good as teammate Austin Reaves, who is considered one of the best golfers in the NBA.

In addition to golf, the Lakers went to multiple historic spots and destinations in Slovenia, such as Lake Bled. They also visited children at the Ljubljana Maternity Hospital and Pediatric Clinic, where Doncic was born.

Cameron Carr Still Waiting to Score First NBA Points

Cameron Carr had to wait six games before he was able to make his NBA debut for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carr suffered a strained right oblique in the preseason, so his debut was delayed. He finally got the chance to play last Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

It was a one-minute cameo, so he was not able to score any baskets. He also played just a minute the following night in the Lakers’ win over the Miami Heat, but he is still waiting to score his first points.

Despite limited playing time, Carr is relishing being teammates with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He told Mark Medina how the two stars are affecting how he approaches the game.

“I’m playing with the best scorer in the game right now,” Carr said. “It’s crazy. This is Luka Doncic. It’s different than college. He’s the best in the world. Austin Reaves is the best in the world. They’re the best in the world for a reason. I keep listening and keep learning from them. Just don’t make the same mistake over and over again.”

Carr’s next opportunity to play is on Wednesday, when the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.