Lakers Two-Way Hidden Gem Continues Impressive Upward Trajectory

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2026-27 preseason campaign in emphatic fashion with a 127-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

While much of the spotlight naturally fell on Luka Doncic and a new-look Lakers roster, two-way guard Chris Manon quietly continued to strengthen his case for an expanded role entering his sophomore season.

Manon played the entire fourth quarter and made the most of his opportunity, recording 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

The 24-year-old shot 2-of-3 from the field and, perhaps most impressively, consistently attacked the defense to earn 10 free-throw attempts, converting eight.

Lakers’ Chris Manon Continues to Show Two-Way Potential

Granted, Manon’s minutes came late in a game the Lakers had comfortably under control, but his performance still showcased several traits that could translate into more meaningful NBA opportunities this season.

With four minutes remaining, Manon drifted into the paint before rising for an emphatic block, once again displaying the athleticism, defensive instincts, and relentless effort that have become central to his game.

“We’re worried about us, we’re going to play physical, we’re going to play hard. We’re going to pick up full, we’re going to do all the grimey things,” he said pre-game.

That mindset captures much of what Manon brings to the floor. His physical, blue-collar approach carries shades of Alex Caruso, who became an invaluable defensive presence off the Lakers’ bench during his time in Los Angeles.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have already shown considerable faith in Manon’s development.

He is the only two-way player returning from last season and secured another deal with the organization before Summer League even began.

Bringing him back suggests Los Angeles believes Manon has the tools to develop into a valuable point-of-attack defender at the NBA level.

With Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler leading a younger and more athletic roster, the Lakers also appear increasingly focused on developing cost-controlled talent capable of complementing their established core.

Manon’s Offensive Growth Could Unlock Bigger LA Role

Manon played only 46 minutes across nine NBA appearances as a rookie, but the organization has continued to invest in his long-term development.

That faith followed an encouraging first season in which he established himself as one of the G League’s more dependable perimeter defenders.

This offseason, however, his offensive progression has become increasingly difficult to overlook.

Rather than resembling a brief Summer League hot streak, Manon’s improved production is beginning to look like a genuine step forward, with that momentum now carrying into preseason.

“I try to be a winning player every time I step on the court,” Manon said during Summer League, via The Orange County Register. “I feel like that’s how I’ve kind of made my money, I guess. So, whenever I get out there, I just play as hard as I can, and usually good things happen when you do that.”

Manon’s defensive value has rarely been in question. Developing a more reliable offensive game, though, could ultimately determine whether he earns consistent NBA minutes.

During Summer League, Manon averaged 12.6 points while converting 38.5% of his attempts from three-point range.

His offensive progress was highlighted by a 24-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs in the California Classic, when he shot 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Manon did not connect from three against Sacramento, but his ability to repeatedly attack the defense and reach the free-throw line offered another encouraging wrinkle to his offensive game.

If Manon can pair a dependable outside shot with the defensive intensity already central to his identity, the Lakers may have uncovered a legitimate two-way contributor capable of fitting alongside their star core for years to come.