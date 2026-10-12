Former Los Angeles Lakers Center Being Pursued by Spanish Team

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans released Christian Koloko after just one preseason game.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto was the first to report the fate of the former Los Angeles Lakers center on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The New Orleans Pelicans have waived Christian Koloko, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto tweeted.

Koloko signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract with the Pelicans this offseason. He was part of training camp and appeared in one preseason game against the Miami Heat last Thursday.

The 26-year-old big man was scoreless but grabbed two rebounds, adding one steal and two blocks in four minutes.

Christian Koloko Garnering Interest From Spanish Club

According to Spanish outlet El Correo, Kosner Baskonia of Liga ACB is interested in signing Christian Koloko for the 2026-27 season.

Baskonia is currently perfect at 3-0 to start their season, but coach Paolo Galbiati is looking to reinforce his frontcourt with the former Los Angeles Lakers center.

The report added that Baskonia already made a “firm offer” to Koloko and are just waiting for his decision. He would be competing for minutes against former NBA player Kenneth Faried and Brazilian big man Marcio Santos.

If Koloko joins Baskonia, he’ll be playing with plenty of former NBA players like Faried and himself.

Other players with NBA experience on their current roster include Markus Howard, A.J. Lawson, Kobi Simmons, Chris Duarte, Rodion Kurucs and Damion Baugh.

Baskonia finished sixth in Liga ACB last season but won the 2026 Copa del Rey.

Christian Koloko’s NBA Career

After three seasons at Arizona, Christian Koloko declared for the 2022 NBA draft. The Toronto Raptors selected him 33rd overall.

Koloko spent the first two seasons of his career with the Raptors, but he missed the entire 2023-24 season due to blood clot issues. He was waived by the Raptors in January 2024.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a two-way contract in the summer of 2024. He spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Lakers, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 37 games.

The Lakers retained his services at the start of last season, but he was waived after playing in just two games. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks last season.

In 122 NBA games, Koloko has career averages of 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.