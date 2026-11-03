Lakers’ Luka Doncic Receives Bold All-Time Claim From Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic has made scoring 40 points look almost routine. Even Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player who has spent years overwhelming defenses himself, is struggling to find a historical comparison.

After watching Doncic score 42 points in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 138-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, Antetokounmpo offered an endorsement that placed the Slovenian superstar alongside basketball’s greatest scorers.

He wasn’t talking about the best player in the NBA today.

He meant the best ever.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Stunning Luka Doncic Claim

“When you have a guy like Luka, obviously he’s one of the best scorers to ever play this game, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said, according to ClutchPoints reporter Tomer Azarly.

A reporter sought clarification, wondering whether the Miami star meant the best scorer currently playing.

Antetokounmpo immediately rejected that interpretation.

“Not right now. Not right now. Like, of all time,” he said. “I feel like some people are scared to say that, but he’s got to be up there.”

Coming from a player with two MVP awards and a championship, the assessment carried considerable weight.

Antetokounmpo also praised Doncic’s passing and the confidence he instills in teammates.

The Heat attempted to disrupt Doncic with double teams, but the Lakers repeatedly found ways to punish Miami’s defensive adjustments.

It was another reminder that containing Doncic requires more than limiting his shot attempts.

Luka Doncic’s Historic Scoring Numbers Support Giannis’ Praise

Getty Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter of the NBA game against the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on November 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Doncic finished Monday’s victory with 42 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, shooting 14-for-24 from the field.

He made six 3-pointers and reached 24 points before halftime.

His performance extended a remarkable scoring stretch.

Doncic has scored at least 40 points in four of his past five games, averaging 43.4 points during that span.

He also became the first Lakers player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score at least 20 points in the first half of five consecutive games.

Through seven appearances this season, Doncic leads the NBA with 38.3 points per game.

But his case extends beyond this extraordinary opening stretch.

At 27, Doncic owns a career regular-season scoring average of 29.32 points, trailing only Michael Jordan’s 30.12 and Wilt Chamberlain’s 30.07 in NBA history.

His playoff average of 30.9 points is even more impressive.

Although he remains far behind the league’s all-time scoring leaders in total points, his sustained production places him among the most prolific scorers the game has seen.

Luka Doncic Continues Remarkable Offensive Run

Doncic’s brilliance has also translated into victories.

The Lakers improved to 6-2 after defeating Miami, completing a back-to-back sweep following Sunday’s 131-125 victory over Toronto.

Austin Reaves contributed 27 points against the Heat, while Walker Kessler added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo countered with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, but Miami struggled to slow Los Angeles’ offense.

For Doncic, the conversation about his place among the greats is unfolding while he remains in his prime.

Jordan, Chamberlain and Bryant established scoring standards that have endured for generations.

Antetokounmpo believes Doncic already belongs in that company.

And after another 42-point performance, the Lakers star is giving that argument plenty of substance.