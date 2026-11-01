Los Angeles Lakers Release Injury Report for Toronto Raptors Game (Nov. 1)

The Los Angeles Lakers are back home on Sunday to host the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers are coming off a rough 112-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors in their first game of the 2026 NBA Cup. They blew a 25-point lead, struggling to score and defend in the second half.

Luka Doncic was the lone bright spot, scoring 37 points on 12-for-27 shooting and making six 3-point shots.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed three players on their injury report against the Toronto Raptors.

Walker Kessler will be available to play despite a left finger injury suffered in training camp. He has been wearing a splint since the start of the season.

Ziaire Williams is questionable due to left foot and heel injuries. He has missed the last two games, so there’s a chance he could get downgraded to out before tip-off.

Adou Thiero is still listed as out because of a left knee injury. He has yet to make his season debut, but the Lakers are being cautious since he underwent surgery on that same knee last season.

But there’s good news for the Lakers.

Cameron Carr is not on the injury report, which means the rookie could make his NBA debut against the Raptors. Carr spent time in the G League to prepare for his return from a right oblique strain.

Lakers This Season

Following a busy summer of overhauling their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the new season full of expectations.

The Lakers are officially Luka Doncic’s team after LeBron James‘ departure in free agency. Austin Reaves signed a massive extension and Walker Kessler was acquired from the Utah Jazz.

Multiple free agents were signed in hopes of putting together a title contender around Doncic.

The Lakers got off to a fantastic start, winning their first three games against the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and the Jazz. They suffered their first defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers before bouncing back with another win over the Clippers.

However, they suffered a rough defeat at the hands of the Warriors on Friday. They will look to get back on the winning track against a Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors team.

The Raptors are 3-2 to start this season. They are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, and Sunday’s game begins a four-game road trip.