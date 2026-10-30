Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Golden State Warriors (Oct. 30)

The Los Angeles Lakers will open their NBA Cup campaign on Friday against the Golden State Warriors.

It’s a rematch of the season opener, with the Lakers looking to continue their dominance over the Warriors. The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 127-105, led by Luka Doncic‘s 28-point performance.

The Lakers are coming off a 103-87 win over the LA Clippers despite the absence of starters like Doncic and Ziaire Williams due to injuries.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have four players on their injury report for Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic is off the injury report, which means he’s ready to play and possibly drop a monster game on Yaxel Lendeborg, who called him out after the season opener.

Doncic was dealing with back tightness, so the Lakers opted to give him a rest in the second game of a back-to-back.

The four players on the Lakers’ injury report are Walker Kessler, Ziaire Williams, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero.

Kessler is listed as available. He is on the injury report because he’s dealing with a left finger injury suffered in training camp. He’s wearing a splint on his finger but is ready to play.

Williams is tagged as questionable because of a left foot and left heel injury. He will be re-evaluated before tip-off. He could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available, depending on how he feels during shootaround.

Carr and Thiero remain out due to a strained right oblique and an injured left knee, respectively. The rookie was recently sent to the NBA G League, so his return is imminent.

Thiero, on the other hand, is considered day-to-day.

Lakers vs. Warriors Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season. They dominated the Warriors in the second half of their first meeting to come out with a 22-point victory.

Luka Doncic led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Walker Kessler had a great debut, putting up 26 points and nine rebounds, while Austin Reaves added 23 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry dropped 23 points for the Warriors, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the blowout.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s remarks on Doncic went viral after the game, so Friday’s matchup could get heated and entertaining.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco.