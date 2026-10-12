JJ Redick Issues Concerning Lakers Starting Lineup Quote Before Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have played three preseason games so far as head coach JJ Redick continues to mull his decision on who will fill the starting lineup. But so far, the team’s play-caller hasn’t been satisfied with what he’s seen.

The Lakers have been dealing with a few injuries through their first few preseason games, but with the starting lineup question still unanswered, time is ticking for Redick to make it clear who will begin games in the Purple and Gold for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Redick recently commented on the Lakers’ lingering issues heading into the new campaign, but his thoughts on the roster don’t bode well for a year in which expectations are high in Los Angeles after a busy offseason full of change.

JJ Redick Issues ‘Disjointed’ Lakers Starting Lineup Comments

Speaking after a recent practice, Redick revealed he still has yet to decide on the Lakers’ starting lineup, and that things have been ‘disjointed’ due to injuries so far.

“We’ve certainly seen glimpses of the things we like. It’s hard because we’ve just been a little disjointed with the guys being banged up, so there’s nothing definitive yet,” he told reporters.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler are the Lakers’ new star trio, and each is expected to be in the starting lineup. However, a starting power forward has yet to be determined, at least publicly by Redick.

But outside of those two, Redick has yet to commit to the two final starting wings. New addition Quentin Grimes is likely to be the team’s starting small forward to begin the year after the Lakers made him the fourth-highest-paid player on the roster, but publicly, Redick has yet to confirm that decision.

The Lakers’ starting lineup, particularly at the forward postion, has been a topic of conversation for the past few months, and Redick clearly knows it. He failed to give a straight answer at the team’s preseason press conference with general manager Rob Pelinka, and his latest comments only shed further light on the fact that he has yet to confirm who will begin games in just over a week’s time.

Redick is on a ticking clock, and while, yes, the Lakers have been dealing with several injuries, the fact that his comments indicate he’s yet to make up his mind could be a cause for concern. Los Angeles has a few starting forwards to choose from, but it doesn’t appear like any have been confirmed for the role just yet.

Did LA’s Coach Hint At His Starting Forward Pick?

In the same media availability in which Redick made his ‘disjointed’ comments, the Lakers’ coach also spoke heavily about Jake LaRavia, who is poised to be one of the top candidates to become the starting power forward this season.

He has experience in that role, starting on 43 occasions last year, and, Redick said, has made improvements over the summer.

“Well, he’s worked on his shot. I mean, there’s a lot of things we did this summer, and we were really focusing on three very minor tweaks,” the coach said. “I think he’s shot the ball really well in practice and during our live play. We’ve tracked all the stats throughout every practice we’ve had so far. He’s shot it well, and he’s shot it well in games. So, he’s in a great place offensively. Then you add in all the stuff he does, the intangible stuff defensively, and 50-50 balls, all that stuff. He’s a really valuable player.”

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Along with LaRavia, new addition Ziaire Williams has also been making a strong case for why he should join the Lakers starting lineup as the power forward to begin the year. He’s been singled out as one of the best defenders on the team, and as Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote, Redick’s comments could be hinting at him as the new starting power forward.

“Williams is dealing with a foot contusion. That has caused him to miss the last two preseason games for the Lakers after an impressive display in the opener against the Sacramento Kings. Perhaps Redick just needs to see more of what he did then to finalize the decision of starting Ziaire,” he wrote. “(His preseason showing) was a strong enough game on both ends that most would still consider Williams one of the frontrunners to start despite his absence. However, it is just as understandable why Redick would not make that call based off one performance. The demand to see more is reasonable.”

The Lakers have a few other candidates to choose from, but if defense and shooting are the top priorities, LaRavia and Williams might be the two best options.

Regardless, it looks like Redick hasn’t made up his mind on the starting lineup. He only has a few more days to make a final decision, and until then, speculation will continue.