JJ Redick Reveals Why Lakers Ruled Out Luka Doncic, Ziaire Williams vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking no chances with Luka Doncic and Ziaire Williams, but coach JJ Redick is hopeful neither will miss more than one game.

Redick explained Wednesday why both starters were ruled out against the Los Angeles Clippers, revealing that they woke up sore following Tuesday’s 136-129 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Redick said the Lakers were being cautious with both players as they navigate a demanding stretch of five games in seven days.

Doncic is dealing with back tightness, while Williams is sidelined by left foot soreness.

Redick added that the Lakers hope to have both players available Friday, Oct. 30, against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, McMenamin reported.

JJ Redick Explains Luka Doncic’s Injury

Doncic’s absence comes after another outstanding offensive performance.

The five-time All-Star scored 41 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out nine assists in 37 minutes against Portland.

It wasn’t enough to prevent the Lakers’ first loss after opening the season with three consecutive victories.

Doncic entered Wednesday leading the NBA with 36.0 points per game. He also averaged 8.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

His workload has been considerable through the opening week, making the decision to sit him more understandable.

Redick’s comments suggest the Lakers are managing the discomfort rather than responding to a confirmed long-term setback.

Still, Friday’s potential return depends on how Doncic feels over the next two days.

Ziaire Williams Could Also Return Against Warriors

Williams’ absence presents another challenge for Redick.

The starting forward has been dealing with left foot inflammation and soreness, an issue that also limited him during the preseason.

The Lakers have not indicated whether his latest discomfort is connected to that earlier setback.

Williams started each of Los Angeles’ first four games, providing defensive versatility and athleticism on the wing.

His absence leaves Redick without another important perimeter defender.

Rookie Cameron Carr remains sidelined with a right oblique strain, while Adou Thiero is unavailable because of left knee injury management.

The Lakers are hopeful Williams can recover in time for Friday’s trip to San Francisco, but his availability has not been guaranteed.

Lakers Face Clippers Without Two Starters

The timing is hardly ideal for Los Angeles.

The Lakers defeated the Clippers 125-117 in their first meeting Friday, Oct. 23, but Wednesday’s rematch at Intuit Dome presents a different challenge.

Without Doncic, Austin Reaves will shoulder more responsibility as the team’s primary creator.

Collin Sexton also figures to have an increased role handling the ball and generating offense.

Los Angeles enters Wednesday with a 3-1 record, looking to rebound from its first defeat.

The Lakers’ next game comes Friday against the Warriors, giving Doncic and Williams a day to recover before another Western Conference matchup.

For now, Redick’s outlook is encouraging: Both players could be back in uniform after a one-game absence, provided their soreness improves.