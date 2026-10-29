JJ Redick Sends Strong Message to Lakers Starter Amid Troubling Trend

The Los Angeles Lakers are winning games, but JJ Redick sees a glaring weakness that Walker Kessler needs to help fix.

The Lakers rank last in the NBA in rebounding, averaging just 38.0 boards through their first five games.

Before Wednesday’s 103-87 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Redick challenged his starting center to become more aggressive on the defensive glass, invoking former Lakers star Dwight Howard to explain what he expects.

Kessler entered the game averaging eight rebounds, well below the 12.2 he averaged with the Utah Jazz during the 2024-25 season.

JJ Redick Calls Out Walker Kessler’s Rebounding

“If you look at like per-36 numbers, per-minute numbers, like he’s not rebounding at the rate,” Redick said during Wednesday’s pregame news conference.

“That’s an area of concern for us right now. So need him to be better, particularly on the defensive glass.”

Kessler’s rebounding rate has dropped from 14.6 per 36 minutes in 2024-25 to approximately 9.7 through five games this season.

The Lakers’ team numbers reflect the problem.

Los Angeles ranks 30th in total rebounds per game, 28th in defensive rebounds (28.8) and 27th in offensive rebounds (9.0).

Kessler took responsibility for the Lakers’ defensive struggles following Tuesday’s 136-129 loss to Portland.

But Redick acknowledged that his center wasn’t solely responsible for the breakdowns.

“Our point-of-attack guys have to be better,” Redick said.

Redick Invokes Dwight Howard to Challenge Kessler

Redick illustrated his expectations with a story from his rookie season in Orlando.

During dinner after a Magic game, former NBA guard B.J. Armstrong asked Redick what made Howard such an exceptional rebounder.

Redick didn’t know the answer.

“He can rebound outside his space. You know, he can rebound outside his airspace,” Redick recalled Armstrong explaining.

Howard eventually led the NBA in rebounding five times and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Redick believes Kessler can demonstrate that same ability to pursue rebounds beyond his immediate position.

“I’ve seen Walker do it,” Redick said.

“That’s where I think he can give us the biggest boost right now defensively.”

The Lakers still want Kessler protecting the rim. But Redick also expects him to finish defensive possessions by securing missed shots.

Walker Kessler Responds Against Clippers

Kessler finished Wednesday’s victory with 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes.

Seven of his rebounds came on the defensive end as Los Angeles outrebounded the Clippers 48-41.

The Lakers also held their crosstown rivals to 35.1% shooting, improving to 4-1 despite playing without Luka Doncic and Ziaire Williams.

Kessler’s nine rebounds pushed his season average to 8.2, with six defensive boards per game.

His rebounding rate remains considerably below his 2024-25 production.

Los Angeles will visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday, with Redick hopeful both Doncic and Williams will return.

For Kessler, the challenge goes beyond one encouraging performance.

The Lakers need their starting center to make rebounding a strength again, particularly for a team sitting at the bottom of the league in that category.